MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Set of Cable Organizers From Fuse

Fuse in November added to its Mac cable wrangling options with a whole set of cable organizers designed for Apple's entire iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup.
From the Side Winder for keeping the MacBook Pro's USB-C cable organized to the Watch Side Winder for rolling up the Apple Watch cord, Fuse has something for everyone. Below is a quick overview of all that Fuse has to offer.
Snap Backs for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook
Priced at $13.99, the Snap Backs are available for the 12W iPad charger, the 18W iPad Pro/iPhone charger, the 5W iPhone charger, and the 29/30W MacBook charger.
Each Snap Back fits over one of Apple's chargers and then the reel at the bottom can be used to wind up the cord, so you can use as much cord as you need with no excess. It's also ideal for travel because you can roll up the entire cord to keep it organized.
Side Winders for Cables of All Sizes
Priced starting at $9.99, Fuse makes little Side Winders for iPhone cables, headphone cables, iPad cables, and more. The Side Winder is donut shaped and lets you roll the cord around it before securing the end using the included groove.
The Side Winder Mini ($9.99) is perfect for iPhone cables, micro-USB cables, corded headphones, and more. It can be used with cables one foot to five feet in length.
The Side Winder Max ($10.99) is identical to the Side Winder Mini but it's bigger in size so it works with USB-C cables and can wrap up cables between one foot and 10 feet in length.
The Side Winder Watch ($12.99) is designed specifically for the Apple Watch. It wraps up the Apple Watch cable and has a cutout in the center for the watch so it can be used as a charging base for the Apple Watch.
The Side Kick
The Side Kick, priced at $19.99, is designed to work with Apple's MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro chargers. It's a little socket that attaches to the side of a MacBook power adapter using adhesive.
When popped out, it can be used to wrap up a MacBook's cord neatly, allowing it to be transported with no cable mess. When you're using the cord, the Side Kick pops back in so it adds little bulk to a power adapter.
The Side Winder
Priced at $29.99, the Side Winder is designed for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, and it's meant to wind up both the USB-C (or MagSafe) cable of a MacBook along with the extension cable.
The MacBook's power adapter goes in the center and the two cables wrap up in the reel around it. You can pull out just the right amount of cable so you never have excess cable to deal with.
Make sure to check out our review of Fuse's product lineup for more info on all the cable organizing options that are available. 15 winners will be able to choose any three products from Fuse for the giveaway.
