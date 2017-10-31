Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Now Letting Apple IDs With Third-Party Email Addresses Be Updated to Apple Email Addresses
Prior to today, an Apple ID that used a third-party email address could be changed to another third-party email address, but there wasn't an option to use one of the Apple email accounts that are created when an Apple ID is made.
The change was outlined by MacRumors reader Dillon, who sent an email to several executives earlier this month asking for the problem to be changed. Dillon was contacted by Apple Executive Relations last week and was told Apple's engineering team would look into the problem. He received a second phone call today, letting him know the issue had been fixed. From Dillon:
For a long time if you had an Apple ID that used a 3rd party email address as your Apple ID you were unable to change it to an Apple email address... even if the Apple address was on the same account.Apple's "Change Your Apple ID" support document was today updated to reflect the updates made to the Apple ID, and it now includes a section confirming a third-party email address can be changed to an @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com email address.
I couple of weeks ago I sent an email addressed to Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller, and Eddy Cue. I explained the situation and asked if they could fix it. Last week I received an email and phone call from someone at Apple Executive Relations. The women I spoke to told me that the problem would be sent to an engineering team and would be addressed. Today I got another call and email informing me that the issue had been resolved.
I tried it out and sure enough... I can finally set my Apple email as my Apple ID!
When swapping from a third-party Apple ID email address to an email address ending in @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com, Apple warns that there is no way to change it back to a third-party email account.
If you enter a new Apple ID that ends with @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com, you see a message to confirm. When you change your Apple ID to an @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com account, you can't change it back to a third-party email account. Your former Apple ID that ends with a third-party email, becomes an additional email address for your Apple ID account.This should be a welcome change for all Apple customers who have wanted to change their Apple ID addresses to an official Apple email address. Those who want to go ahead and swap should read Apple's support document and follow all of the steps, which include signing out of all iOS devices before making the change.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Who actually uses the Apple domain email address? I doubt many do.
I do. Works like a champ.
Not sure whats wrong, I use an obsolete hotmail account as my Apple ID but when I try to change it to my current @icloud.com email address I get an error saying I cannot have an Apple ID ending with icloud.com..I am having the same issue, anyone else?
I’m confused what this is, could someone explain in simple terms what this is, my Apple ID is ending with Gmail will this effect me? I’m guessing this isn’t letting us change our iCloud email address?
You don’t have to do anything. I’m using an old gmail account as well. What Apple is letting you do now is change that to one of your Apple email accounts. This wasn’t possible before for some reason.
You don’t have to do anything at all, just leave it Gmail if you desire.
