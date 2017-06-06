New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Hands-On With iOS 11: New Control Center, Redesigned App Store, Files App and More
Following yesterday's keynote event, Apple released its newest iPhone operating system, iOS 11, to developers.
iOS 11 won't be available for public beta testers until June and the general public will need to wait until the fall, but if you want to get a taste of what's coming in the update, check out our hands-on video below.
There are subtle design changes throughout iOS 11, with a focus on bolder fonts and borderless buttons. One of the most significant design changes can be seen in the Control Center, which has been entirely overhauled with a new look, deeper functionality, and better customization.
An entirely new App Store has been developed for iOS 11, and for the first time, apps and games are split out into their own sections. There's a "Today" view that's updated on a daily basis with recommendations, developer stories, and more.
Files, a new app, mimics the Finder in macOS and makes it easier to manage files on iOS devices, and Siri has a new, more natural voice. Messages has a new app drawer to make it easier to use stickers and apps, and there's a new built-in person-to-person Apple Pay feature for sending money to friends.
Maps includes indoor maps for malls and airports in select cities, and a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is designed to keep users safe in the car. Apple Music features friend sharing, Photos includes new Live Photo editing options, and Notes supports handwriting recognition.
Along with these new features, there are several changes that are specific to the iPad. A new bottom Dock has been added, for example, and that dock is accessible from anywhere with a simple swipe up from the bottom of the display. A new App Switcher on the iPad (accessed with a double swipe) shows a tiled view of all the open apps to make switching faster and more Mac-like.
We'll have more videos covering iOS 11 features over the course of the week, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com.
