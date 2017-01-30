T-Mobile to Cover Sales Tax on Smartphones With Prepaid MasterCard Promotion

T-Mobile USA today introduced a limited time promotion offering customers a prepaid MasterCard with a new smartphone purchase starting February 1. The card is worth 11.2% of the smartphone's retail price, which T-Mobile advertises as covering more than the sales taxes that a customer would pay.
The deal is valid on every new smartphone that T-Mobile sells, including iPhones. Each smartphone must be activated with a T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE plan—up to 12 lines qualify for the deal. The prepaid MasterCard must be redeemed within 30 days and it will take 6-8 weeks to arrive.
Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced that the price of its T-Mobile ONE plan now includes sales taxes and all other additional charges. In other words, the price you see is the price you pay—that's $70 for the first line, $50 for the second line, and $20 for each additional line. AutoPay is required.
The carrier also launched a "Tax Rebate" promotion earlier this month. Every customer who switches to T-Mobile from another carrier will receive a $150 prepaid MasterCard, with no device trade-in required—up to 12 lines qualify for the deal. The promotion cannot be combined with Carrier Freedom.
