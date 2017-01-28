Google Arts & Culture iOS App Showcases Chinese New Year Exhibition 'Arts of the New Moon'

Today marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, Google has teamed up with 12 museums from Beijing to Washington to create a new online exhibition that can be visited through the Google Arts & Culture iOS app.
Titled 'Arts of the New Moon', the exhibition features rich video and interactive graphics to showcase a range of arts and crafts connected to the ancient tradition, taking in ancient calligraphy, contemporary painting, performing arts, woodblock prints, and more.
The app includes Google Cardboard-compatible VR portals to explore iconic places, like the Ge Garden in Yangzhou and the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum in Japan. Elsewhere, users can follow the zodiac animals across 1,000 years of art history, and kids can play New Year-themed games starring the Red Rooster.
Also to be found are interesting facts about the Lunar New Year, with a special lesson on how to give and accept a traditional red envelope.
The Google Arts & Culture app is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Across Asia and around the world, families are coming together, houses and neighborhoods are being dressed up in red and traditional lanterns are being hung. If you're still wondering about what the fireworks are all about, Google Arts & Culture is here to help you learn more about this centuries-old tradition.
Titled 'Arts of the New Moon', the exhibition features rich video and interactive graphics to showcase a range of arts and crafts connected to the ancient tradition, taking in ancient calligraphy, contemporary painting, performing arts, woodblock prints, and more.
The app includes Google Cardboard-compatible VR portals to explore iconic places, like the Ge Garden in Yangzhou and the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum in Japan. Elsewhere, users can follow the zodiac animals across 1,000 years of art history, and kids can play New Year-themed games starring the Red Rooster.
Also to be found are interesting facts about the Lunar New Year, with a special lesson on how to give and accept a traditional red envelope.
The Google Arts & Culture app is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: Google