Flash Sale: Get a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 and More

MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.

Best Buy is holding a flash sale that offers U.S. customers a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 , which is 15% off, until 12 p.m. Pacific Time. The gift card is a physical version delivered with free two-day shipping to most U.S. addresses.iTunes gift cards can be used to purchase apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, books, and more on the App Store , iTunes Store, the iBooks Store, and the Mac App Store . The credit can also be used towards an Apple Music subscription. The gift cards can be used on iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV , Mac, or PC.If you are reading about this deal after it has expired, be sure to check out Best Buy'sthis week, including $100 off select iPad and MacBook Pro models and discounted Apple Watch models. U.S. only.