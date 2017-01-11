'The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth' Finally Comes to iOS Devices

Popular roguelike shooter The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is finally available on iOS devices. The highly-anticipated game was originally supposed to come out in early 2016, but its dark themes caused it to be rejected by Apple.
Based on a Flash game first released in 2012, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has been available on Macs, PCs, and consoles since 2014. The game was inspired by a biblical tale, and the main character, Isaac, escapes from his evil mother and battles through a series of procedurally generated dungeons.
Gameplay wise, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is a dual stick shooter with virtual controls and support for Made for iPhone game controllers. The game features more than 500 hours of gameplay, over 450 items to find, two-player local co-op, 20 challenge runs, and more.
In regard to the $14.99 price tag, the game's developer, Tyrone Rodriguez, says there will be no pricing fluctuations or sales. "The price will not change, a month from now or a year from now," he said.
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth can be downloaded from the App Store for $14.99. [Direct Link]
Based on a Flash game first released in 2012, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has been available on Macs, PCs, and consoles since 2014. The game was inspired by a biblical tale, and the main character, Isaac, escapes from his evil mother and battles through a series of procedurally generated dungeons.
Gameplay wise, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is a dual stick shooter with virtual controls and support for Made for iPhone game controllers. The game features more than 500 hours of gameplay, over 450 items to find, two-player local co-op, 20 challenge runs, and more.
The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. Following Isaac on his journey players will find bizarre treasures that change Isaac's form giving him super human abilities and enabling him to fight off droves of mysterious creatures, discover secrets and fight his way to safety.Our sister site TouchArcade shared some tidbits on The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth this morning, noting that an Apple TV version of the game is coming in the future. The iOS version and Apple TV versions of the game will be the same, so gamers who purchase it today will later be able to play it on the Apple TV.
In regard to the $14.99 price tag, the game's developer, Tyrone Rodriguez, says there will be no pricing fluctuations or sales. "The price will not change, a month from now or a year from now," he said.
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth can be downloaded from the App Store for $14.99. [Direct Link]