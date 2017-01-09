Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 10.1.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming tvOS 10.1.1 update to developers for testing purposes, almost four weeks after seeding the first tvOS 10.1.1 beta and nearly a month after releasing tvOS 10.1, the first major update to the tvOS 10 operating system.
Designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, tvOS 10.1.1 beta can be obtained by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C to USB-A cable, downloading and installing the software from a registered developer account via iTunes or Apple Configurator.
Once a beta profile has been installed on the device through iTunes, new beta updates will be available over the air.
We don't yet know what features or changes are included in tvOS 10.1.1, but as a minor update, it's likely to focus on bug fixes and other performance enhancements. No immediately visible changes or bug fixes were found in the first beta.
tvOS 10.1.1 follows tvOS 10.1, a significant update that introduced the new "TV" app, which serves as an Apple-designed television guide and TV watching hub.
Designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, tvOS 10.1.1 beta can be obtained by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C to USB-A cable, downloading and installing the software from a registered developer account via iTunes or Apple Configurator.
Once a beta profile has been installed on the device through iTunes, new beta updates will be available over the air.
We don't yet know what features or changes are included in tvOS 10.1.1, but as a minor update, it's likely to focus on bug fixes and other performance enhancements. No immediately visible changes or bug fixes were found in the first beta.
tvOS 10.1.1 follows tvOS 10.1, a significant update that introduced the new "TV" app, which serves as an Apple-designed television guide and TV watching hub.
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)