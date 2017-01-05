CES 2017: Leviton Debuts New HomeKit-Enabled Light Switches and Dimmers

Leviton today unveiled new HomeKit-enabled light switches and dimmers at CES 2017, including a 1000W Universal Dimmer, 600W Universal Dimmer, and 15A Universal Rocker Switch.
Like other smart light switches and dimmers, the trio of new Decora products can be used in tandem with the free Decora Smart Home app for iPhone and iPad to control lights and loads.
The app has customizable settings for bulb type, adjustable fade rate, minimum and maximum brightness levels, and more.
With HomeKit, the products can also be controlled with Siri voice commands and Home app on iOS 10 to easily turn on, off, dim, or brighten an individual light or an entire room, zone, or home.
The dimmers and switch can leverage HomeKit scenes including "Good Morning" and "Good Night." Other custom HomeKit scenes can be configured in the Home app to automatically turn off lights, lock doors, close the garage door, and set the thermostat to the desired temperature in just one step.
The dimmers feature rocker paddles and embedded LEDs to display the illumination level, but the LEDs vanish when not being used to ensure a clean design. The in-wall dimmers and switch are also designed to function with low-wattage light sources, such as a single LED bulb or a strand of holiday lights.
Light switches comprise one of the most crowded HomeKit accessory categories, with several competing options available from Elgato, iDevices, Incipio, and more.
Leviton said the new Decora lighting control accessories will be available in April. Pricing was not disclosed.
