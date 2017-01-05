CES 2017: Incipio's 'Kiddy Lock' Case for iPhone 7 Keeps Kids From Accessing Home Button

Incipio today introduced a new Kiddy Lock Case for the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, which is designed to prevent children from accessing the Home button on the two devices with a sliding cover and a secure latch.
The Kiddy Lock Case fully covers the Home button and renders it inaccessible, preventing kids from opening apps, accessing Touch ID functionality, making phone calls, and more. It's ideal for parents who hand their phones over to kids to play games, but don't want them accessing other features on the device.
The Kiddy Lock Case will be available during the first quarter of 2017 for $39.99, and it will come in Black, Cyan, Purple, Magenta, and Pink.
Alongside the Kiddy Lock Case, Incipio is also introducing the Incipio ONE Dynamic Case Ecosystem for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Incipio One features a range of interchangeable back plates that can be used with a base iPhone 7 case.
Back plates include a leather Card Holder able to store two credit cards and an ID, a 3,000 mAh battery bank, a Qi Wireless Charging module, a Style Plate in several finishes and colors, and a leather Style Plate Premium.
The ONE ecosystem will be available during the first quarter of 2017. The base case will be priced at $39.99 and the accessory plates will be available at prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99.
"With the abundance of child-friendly tech toys these days, children still seem to find your personal devices the most appealing," said Carlos Del Toro, Director of Products, Incipio. "Inspired by our customers, the design of the Kiddy LockTM Case provides caregivers and parents alike a piece-of-mind knowing they're still in control of their personal device, even when in the hands of children."Incipio made the case from a tough, shock-absorbing material to keep the iPhone safe from accidental drops, and a raised bezel protects the screen. There's also a built-in kickstand for use when viewing TV shows or movies.
