CES 2017: Incipio Debuts HomeKit-Enabled Smart Wall Switch and Power Strip

Incipio today expanded its line of CommandKit home automation products, introducing the CommandKit Wireless Smart Wall Switch and Wireless Smart Power Strip, both of which are compatible with HomeKit
The Wireless Smart Wall Switch is designed to offer a way to manually control HomeKit products like lightbulbs, giving users a way to quickly turn them on or dim them. The Smart Wall Switch includes motion sensor functionality that can be used in various HomeKit scenes to automate many smart home products.
Incipio's Smart Power Strip features four smart outlets that can be controlled using Siri commands, Apple's Home app, or the CommandKit app. Each outlet can be controlled individually, allowing users to turn standard electronics and appliances into smart ones that can be remotely turned on and off.
The CommandKit Wireless smart Wall Switch and the Smart Power Strip will be available for purchase during the second quarter of 2017. Incipio plans to price the Wall Switch at $59.99, while the Smart Power Strip will be available for $99.99.
"The additions to our CommandKitTM product line offer users even further accessibility to smart solutions to achieve a connected home," says Carlos Del Toro, Director of Products, Incipio. "With Apple's HomeKit platform pioneering connected home utility through optimizing Siri and the Home App and the ascendancy of other simplified smart home devices, evolving our CommandKitTM solutions to support multi-system integration was top of mind during development as there are now multiple entry points for smart home attainability across many audiences."Incipio's existing CommandKit line also includes the CommandKit Smart Outlet and the Smart Light Bulb Adapter.
