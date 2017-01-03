Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Nike Shares Funny Apple Watch Nike+ Video Series Starring Kevin Hart
Nike today shared a series of humorous new Apple Watch Nike+ videos which star comedian Kevin Hart as "The Man Who Kept Running." Hart is positioned as a Nike+ Apple Watch owner who was so taken with the device that he couldn't stop running.
In the first video, Kevin Hart is shown unboxing the new Apple Watch Nike+ in October, followed by a message that says he disappeared the next day. "Months later, a film crew found him in the desert 700 miles from home," reads the text in the video.
Hart, now sporting long hair and a beard, is pictured running through the desert and he explains why he can't stop.
All seven Nike+ Apple Watch Videos can be viewed on Nike's YouTube Channel. Apple has done its own series of videos highlighting the Apple Watch, featuring it in short 15 second clips that show off its fitness capabilities.
The Apple Watch Nike+ is a Nike-branded version of the Apple Watch Series 2 with an aluminum casing and a special perforated band. It includes exclusive Nike watch faces and it works with the Nike+ Run Club app, designed to motivate users to run each day.
I've been living out here for months. But my spirit has been out here forever. See, running used to be hard for me, but things changed when I woke up and heard this little voice in my head. It was the same question every day. "Are we running today?" Every day. You know what I started to do? I started answering that question. Yes! Yes! So now I run. I run.Subsequent videos show Hart talking to rocks, planning his trip, sharing his New Year's Resolutions, battling the weather, and competing with his friends using the Apple Watch's motivational features.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
31 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
These are some of the best commercials Apple has released lately. They make the watch look really good, even though they're showing just one thing it can do.
27 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
I like that the ad shows the mental illness most people who enjoy running have.
13 minutes ago at 04:08 pm
I miss Nike's old ads.
They actually inspired you to run/do sports without any gimmicky humor.

One of the best Nike ads:
One of the best Nike ads:
[MEDIA=youtube]45mMioJ5szc[/MEDIA]
They actually inspired you to run/do sports without any gimmicky humor.
One of the best Nike ads:
[MEDIA=youtube]45mMioJ5szc[/MEDIA]
24 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
found 700 miles from home. Got lost when watch couldn't give him directions home because he didn't have his phone with him. Then it died a few hours later and he was left to wander the desert.
31 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
How did he charge it?! :D
27 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
Love Kevin Hart but these are awful commercials.
If you really need motivation to start running it's not coming from the watch it comes within.
Or sign up for a 1/2 marathon or a marathon :p
If you really need motivation to start running it's not coming from the watch it comes within.
Or sign up for a 1/2 marathon or a marathon :p
