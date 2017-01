Nike Shares Funny Apple Watch Nike+ Video Series Starring Kevin Hart

I've been living out here for months. But my spirit has been out here forever. See, running used to be hard for me, but things changed when I woke up and heard this little voice in my head. It was the same question every day. "Are we running today?" Every day. You know what I started to do? I started answering that question. Yes! Yes! So now I run. I run.

Nike today shared a series of humorous new Apple Watch Nike+ videos which star comedian Kevin Hart as "The Man Who Kept Running." Hart is positioned as a Nike+ Apple Watch owner who was so taken with the device that he couldn't stop running.In the first video, Kevin Hart is shown unboxing the new Apple Watch Nike+ in October, followed by a message that says he disappeared the next day. "Months later, a film crew found him in the desert 700 miles from home," reads the text in the video.Hart, now sporting long hair and a beard, is pictured running through the desert and he explains why he can't stop.Subsequent videos show Hart talking to rocks, planning his trip, sharing his New Year's Resolutions, battling the weather, and competing with his friends using the Apple Watch's motivational features.All seven Nike+ Apple Watch Videos can be viewed on Nike's YouTube Channel . Apple has done its own series of videos highlighting the Apple Watch, featuring it in short 15 second clips that show off its fitness capabilities.The Apple Watch Nike+ is a Nike-branded version of the Apple Watch Series 2 with an aluminum casing and a special perforated band. It includes exclusive Nike watch faces and it works with the Nike+ Run Club app, designed to motivate users to run each day.