MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Three Year Subscription to 1Password for Families

MacRumors is holding a series of software giveaways in celebration of the holidays, and for today's giveaway, we've partnered with AgileBits to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a three-year subscription to 1Password for Families.
For those unfamiliar with 1Password, it is password management software, which is essential in an era where critical website hacks occur on a near-daily basis. With 1Password, you can store all of your passwords, credit cards, and other sensitive information, all protected in a vault by a master password.
1Password generates complicated, secure single-use passwords for each website or service you use, so in the event that a hack does happen, there will be no compromised shared passwords. The software even alerts you when a password has potentially been compromised so you can change it right away.
With a 1Password for Families subscription, which is priced at $5 per month, a family of five can access the 1Password service for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices, with 1GB of document storage and unlimited passwords, notes, credit cards, and more. Password information syncs between devices so your passwords are always right at hand regardless of whether you're using a Mac or an iPhone.
1Password for Families also gives families a safe way to share the passwords and logins for bills and other shared services with both personal and shared vaults.
AgileBits is giving 25 MacRumors readers a three-year subscription to 1Password for Families. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (December 23) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 30. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 30 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
For those unfamiliar with 1Password, it is password management software, which is essential in an era where critical website hacks occur on a near-daily basis. With 1Password, you can store all of your passwords, credit cards, and other sensitive information, all protected in a vault by a master password.
1Password generates complicated, secure single-use passwords for each website or service you use, so in the event that a hack does happen, there will be no compromised shared passwords. The software even alerts you when a password has potentially been compromised so you can change it right away.
With a 1Password for Families subscription, which is priced at $5 per month, a family of five can access the 1Password service for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices, with 1GB of document storage and unlimited passwords, notes, credit cards, and more. Password information syncs between devices so your passwords are always right at hand regardless of whether you're using a Mac or an iPhone.
1Password for Families also gives families a safe way to share the passwords and logins for bills and other shared services with both personal and shared vaults.
AgileBits is giving 25 MacRumors readers a three-year subscription to 1Password for Families. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.