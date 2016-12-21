Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 20 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:10 AM PST by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 20 includes bug fixes and updates for Visual Viewport, Touch Bar, JavaScript, Web API, Security, CSS, Pointer Lock, Web Inspector, WebCrypto API, and more.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's goal with Safari Technology Preview is to receive feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

JoshDoug
JoshDoug
19 hours ago at 11:22 am

Uh, 419 out of 555 on html5test.

How have we gone down from 452 in version 19?


Looks like mainly peering (WebRTC etc) isn't passing the tests and that section is weighted quite heavily it seems.
It's worth noting that the tests aren't much more than feature detection, so early implementations of features that HTML5Test weights very heavily could cause the score to move drastically between versions, even if the progress of the feature implementation hasn't changed much.
Could also be a gnarly regression issue, but this is a preview/beta browser so not a big deal.
I'm mostly just guessing here though.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Wilson1313
20 hours ago at 10:26 am
Wish Apple spent this much effort developing their operating systems.
Rating: 2 Votes
jvaska
jvaska
19 hours ago at 11:17 am

Wish Apple spent this much effort developing their operating systems.


Their OS is pretty good. I think you mean their Mac Pro lineup.

But, Apple really needs to sort out their stupid "ecosystem" of Account ID logins for every new service they offer. Why can't we get a single sign-on for iTunes, App Store, iCloud, etc.?

There are permissions issues on iOS - like my wifes account has apps that she downloaded but are under my ownership (because iTunes screwed up backups). I've been talking with them for months about this...still nothing resolved. Permissions and ownership of apps having issues can not be tolerated...
Rating: 1 Votes
mark-vdw
mark-vdw
19 hours ago at 11:08 am
Any news on Safari support for WebRTC?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AppleMad98004
20 hours ago at 10:41 am

Or any other Apple apps like Mail, iWorks, etc.


Or at least half this effort in building new iMacs and MacPro's....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mdriftmeyer
19 hours ago at 11:31 am

Wish Apple spent this much effort developing their operating systems.


This overhaul is several years in the making. The underlying WebKit2 improvements naturally gets extended within OS X/macOS Sierra which both benefit from it.

You also have to take into account that the entire platform has parallel teams working on moving the platform to Swift 4.x.
[doublepost=1482348735][/doublepost]

Looks like mainly peering (WebRTC etc) isn't passing the tests and that section is weighted quite heavily it seems.
It's worth noting that the tests aren't much more than feature detection, so early implementations of features that HTML5Test weights very heavily could cause the score to move drastically between versions, even if the progress of the feature implementation hasn't changed much.
Could also be a gnarly regression issue, but this is a preview/beta browser so not a big deal.
I'm mostly just guessing here though.


There were three changes to WebRTC but the code is there. I'm guessing those changes are what makes this cursory feature test matrix fail.
Rating: 1 Votes
