Best Buy's Last Minute Holiday Deals Include $125 Off iPad Pro, Up to $200 Off Macs

With Christmas less than a week away, Best Buy has decided to offer some last minute holiday deals on Apple products for customers who still need to purchase a gift. Deals include discounts on the iPad Pro, the iPhone 7, and Apple's line of MacBooks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
Best Buy is discounting all 9.7-inch iPad Pro models by $125, which drops the price on the entry-level 32GB model to $474.99.
The discount applies to all 9.7-inch models, both Wi-Fi only and Cellular, in all capacities.
iPad mini 4 models are also available at a $100 discount, dropping prices on the entry-level 32GB model to $299.99.
Select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air machines are discounted by up to $200, with models listed below. Deals are available on the latest machines, including the 2016 MacBook Pro with no Touch Bar.
Best Buy is offering a $250 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus when a customer trades in an iPhone 6 or newer and activates a billing plan on Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. The deal is only available in store.
Best Buy is also discounting the 32GB iPhone 7 to $49.99 with activation and a two-year contract on the Verizon network.
A $200 Best Buy gift card is available with the purchase of an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.
Best Buy has a range of other Apple accessories and products on sale at a discount, and the full list can be found in the deals section on Best Buy's site.
Best Buy is offering free two-day shipping on all orders, but for gifts to arrive by Christmas, orders will need to be placed by 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 21.
After that cutoff point, customers will be able to use in-store pickup to get gifts until 6:00 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.
For more deals on Apple products, including price charts that have the lowest prices on Macs and iPads, make sure to check out our deals roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
iPads
Best Buy is discounting all 9.7-inch iPad Pro models by $125, which drops the price on the entry-level 32GB model to $474.99.
The discount applies to all 9.7-inch models, both Wi-Fi only and Cellular, in all capacities.
iPad mini 4 models are also available at a $100 discount, dropping prices on the entry-level 32GB model to $299.99.
Macs
Select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air machines are discounted by up to $200, with models listed below. Deals are available on the latest machines, including the 2016 MacBook Pro with no Touch Bar.
- 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB RAM/128GB SSD - $874.99, $125 off
- 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB RAM/256GB SSD - $1074.99, $125 off
- 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz/8GB RAM/128GB SSD (2015) - $1,099.99, $200 off
- 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB RAM/256GB SSD (2015) - $1,799.99, $200 off
- 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.0GHZ/8GB RAM/256GB SSD (2016, Space Gray) - $1,374.99, $125 off
- 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.0GHZ/8GB RAM/256GB SSD(2016, Silver) - $1,374.99, $125 off
iPhone 7
Best Buy is offering a $250 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus when a customer trades in an iPhone 6 or newer and activates a billing plan on Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. The deal is only available in store.
Best Buy is also discounting the 32GB iPhone 7 to $49.99 with activation and a two-year contract on the Verizon network.
A $200 Best Buy gift card is available with the purchase of an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.
Other Deals
Best Buy has a range of other Apple accessories and products on sale at a discount, and the full list can be found in the deals section on Best Buy's site.
Shipping
Best Buy is offering free two-day shipping on all orders, but for gifts to arrive by Christmas, orders will need to be placed by 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 21.
After that cutoff point, customers will be able to use in-store pickup to get gifts until 6:00 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.
For more deals on Apple products, including price charts that have the lowest prices on Macs and iPads, make sure to check out our deals roundup.
Tag: Best Buy