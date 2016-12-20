Apple Stops Signing iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1

Tuesday December 20, 2016 2:24 PM PST by Juli Clover
IPSWNow that iOS 10.2 has been available for over a week, Apple has stopped signing earlier versions of iOS 10, including iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1.

Customers who have upgraded to iOS 10.2 will no longer be able to downgrade their iOS devices to iOS 10.1.1, the previous version of iOS.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out to encourage customers to stay up to date. iOS 10.2 is the only version of iOS 10 that can be installed on iOS devices, though developers and public beta testers can download iOS 10.2.1, a future update that is currently in a beta testing phase.

Released to the public on December 12, iOS 10.2 introduced major new features like the dedicated TV app, new emoji, and a range of bug fixes. Apple has also stopped signing tvOS 10.0.1 for the fourth-generation Apple TV.
12 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
now i see it
2 days ago at 02:43 pm
Mine's up to date.


Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Junipr
2 days ago at 03:29 pm
Love that Apple has kept the iPod graphic on the ipsw icon. Nice way to honor their last era of great products, and a hat tip farewell as the company descends into irrelevance.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Brien
20 hours ago at 09:54 am
Part of a larger trend. Companies have moved past the carrot and stick and now most just plain force you to keep up to date. I don't agree with it, but I get why they do it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
andyyardley
2 days ago at 03:14 pm
I just wish apple would let developers sign any old version for testing purposes.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
thadoggfather
2 days ago at 02:47 pm
I literally restored hours ago to 10.1.1

I went OTA from 10.0.2, to 10.1.1 to upgrade 10.1.1, to set up as new for peace of mind
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]