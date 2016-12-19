Nintendo Share Prices Decline in Reaction to 'Super Mario Run' Pricing and Internet Connection Criticisms

Monday December 19, 2016 9:00 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Nintendo and developer DeNA's shares have declined over the weekend in reaction to negative user reviews facing the new mobile game Super Mario Run, which currently averages a 2.5/5 star rating on the iOS App Store, based on around 54,000 user reviews. Shares in DeNA have gone down 14 percent since Super Mario Run launched on December 15, while Nintendo's stock has fallen about 13 percent in the same time frame.

Although many of the top reviews for the game remark on Super Mario Run's better qualities, the harshest criticism remains to be Nintendo's decision to make the game free-to-download, but $10 to unlock all of its content. Users can play nearly all of World 1 for free, but gaining deeper access to the remaining five Worlds, along with Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder modes, requires the $10 fee.

super-mario-run-reviews
Nintendo's argument has always been that the cost will help assuage parents' worries about their kids overspending on in-app purchases, but many users have now taken to the App Store to give the game a low score because of its cost. The always-on internet requirement has also been a sticking point for some players hoping to engage with the game during a commute.

A day after its launch, App Annie reported on the initial download numbers for Super Mario Run, and estimated that 10 million people downloaded the game, and that it made $4 million total in its first day of worldwide availability. Some have taken to comparing the game to Pokémon Go and its initial success, but as App Annie mentioned, the payment models of each game -- along with Pokémon Go's GPS-based gameplay -- means they "aren't truly comparable."
That said, it is important to bear in mind that Super Mario Run and Pokémon GO aren’t truly comparable. Pokémon GO follows a freemium model with optional in-app purchases to generate revenue. Its iOS revenue continued to grow in the following weeks as user engagement increased. Super Mario Run, on the other hand, offers a single $9.99 in-app purchase to unlock the full game. As a result, payments precede extended gameplay and, therefore, revenue is more likely to be concentrated early on in the game’s lifecycle.
According to App Annie, the real measure of the success of Super Mario Run will be in the weeks ahead as initial bulk downloads of the game at launch trail off, and shift towards mainstream users. "The ability to convert a meaningful percentage of these mainstream users into paying customers will be critical to Nintendo’s mobile ambitions."

Avatar
levitynyc
3 days ago at 09:05 am
Hence the problem with the entire mobile game market.

People expect everything for free or loaded with ****** microtransactions.

$10 is not a bad price for something as polished as Super Mario Run but the entire mobile game industry has trained people that everything should be free to play.
Rating: 52 Votes
Avatar
Xenomorph
3 days ago at 09:06 am
I wish it was $9.99 UP-FRONT.

1) It would get rid of the 1-star reviews from people just upset about the "pay wall" (and not about the game)

2) It would actually let me share the purchase with my family. I don't want to spend another $30 on the game so I can share it.

3) This one is minor - but it would make sure the game is playable in the future, when there isn't an App Store to connect to to "restore purchases".


Online only? Lots of games are online only.
$10 for a Nintendo game? From the company that keeps first-party titles priced at $39.99 for half a decade and has terrible eShop sales?
Rating: 27 Votes
Avatar
Amacfa
3 days ago at 09:02 am
Bad move. It's such a shallow game for the price, and then they made it even worse when they required an internet connection.
Rating: 21 Votes
Avatar
DMaki650
3 days ago at 09:10 am
Jeez get over the pricing!! Back when Super Mario Bros 3 came out it was $50! Nowadays that would be about $93. $9.99 is not THAT bad. The always on connection is WAY worse.
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
Hastings101
3 days ago at 09:10 am
It's only $10 for the full game lol, it'd be $40 if it were on the 3DS. Why do people love freemium rip-offs so much?

*I agree with the person above though, it should have been $10 up front.

The always-on internet is ridiculous. Piracy or not that's a terrible restriction for a mobile device.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
3 days ago at 09:16 am
Ben Thompson nailed it today...

I think the real thing they were opposed to wasn't so much the piracy, but the avoidance of Family Sharing.
They want their 1st tier franchises to always be getting a more full-ish $30-50 out of a household, in this case with multiple IAP sales.

Nintendo needs to evolve a bit. This game is not even close to a full fledged Mario experience.
Sell it for $10 up front with no online only crap and let the sales flow.

People that pirate are NEVER going to pay you Nintendo. All you're doing is pissing off the people that DO want to pay you. Really bad move.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
okboy
3 days ago at 09:06 am
I don't think it's right to say the decline is in reaction to some complaints. This is a common but faulty rhetorical tactic in online flame wars, not something I'd put in an article. The reason for the decline could be that hype for the launch is now simply over. Many traders will buy before the event, then sell right after the event when the price is at it's height. We see this at Apple events. Also, there may be an industry-wide downturn. You have to check these things.

The assumption is always that "my pet issue is causing this stock to decline". It's very ignorant of how the market works.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
BritishApple
3 days ago at 09:49 am
My issue isn't the price, and people really need to get over this attitude of mobile = free.

My issue is that it's always online. Now I get that Nintendo are worried about piracy but you can easily verify someone who's paid for the game.

People on non jailbroken devices who have paid for the game should be able to play offline. Don't punish us because of your distrust of others, Nintendo.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
shareef777
3 days ago at 09:17 am
Would of bought it if it was just a full purchase. Going the in-app route is just a way to get more money from parents that want to buy it for their kids. I would of gladly handed $10 over to share it with my kids, but now they get exactly $0 from me.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
ryansimmons323
3 days ago at 09:13 am
The problem is how they let people download it for free.

A massive number of users on the App Store are little kids who don't pay for anything - many of them don't even have payment information tied to their account.

So they download it for free and are instantly disappointed that they have to pay.

It always makes me laugh how one of the most popular search suggestions for "Grand Theft Auto" on the App Store is "Grand Theft Auto 5 free game".

One, it's funny they think GTA 5 would be possible on an iPhone, and two that they believe that and everything else should be free.
Rating: 6 Votes
