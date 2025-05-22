Satechi, known for its range of accessories for Apple products, recently came out with a new series of OntheGo Wireless Chargers that are perfect for bringing along on trips due to their compact size.

satechi charger
There are two models, a 3-in-1 charger and a 2-in-1 charger. The 3-in-1 option has a Qi2 charging surface for an iPhone, an AirPods charger, and an Apple Watch charging puck. The 2-in-1 model drops the AirPods charger, so it has just the Qi2 charging platform and the Apple Watch charger. Depending on the AirPods you have, you can charge them via Qi2 or with an Apple Watch charger anyway.

satechi onthego charger components
Each of the charging surfaces is a little bigger than Apple's MagSafe charger, with the same circular shape. There's a small band connecting each one, and they stack on top of each other. The end result is a fold out multi-device charger that's super portable. It's under an inch and a half tall when folded up, and two and a half inches wide. The bands that connect each of the chargers feel sturdy and well-attached, and I wasn't able to budge them when pulling on them with force. I think they will hold up decently over time with regular use.

satechi onthego charger empty
The chargers are covered in a vegan leather material that seems to resist dust and is soft to the touch, so it won't scratch your devices. The Qi2 and Apple Watch chargers are flat, but the Apple Watch has a pop-up puck so it can charge flat or raised up for Nightstand mode.

satechi onthego charger in use
With the 3-in-1 model, the AirPods charger and the Qi2 charger can be folded upright with the Apple Watch charger as a base, forming a stand that can hold an ‌iPhone‌ upright while also providing space for charging the Apple Watch. This orientation is useful for StandBy Mode, but you'll need to fold it flat if you want to charge three devices at once. In any orientation, it works well on a hotel nightstand or an office desk.

satechi onthego charger size
The ‌iPhone‌ charger is Qi2, so it charges an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, the same as the original ‌MagSafe‌ charging speed. The iPhone 16 models support faster 25W charging, so Qi2 is a slower wireless charging speed. There are no third-party ‌MagSafe‌ 2 chargers on the market yet, so 25W charging is only available with a standalone ‌MagSafe‌ charger from Apple.

satechi onthego charger 2 in 1
The middle charger for the AirPods is standard Qi and it is 5W, while the Apple Watch charger offers fast charging for compatible Apple Watch models. In testing, the Qi2 charger was able to charge my iPhone 16 Pro Max to 41 percent in an hour, starting from around two percent, which is in line with what I expect from 15W wireless chargers. Wireless charging speeds are variable due to heat restrictions, so charging speeds can fluctuate if an ‌iPhone‌ gets warm or the room that it's charging in is warm. My ‌iPhone‌ did get warm when using the Satechi charger, but not hot.

satechi onthego charger in bag
Satechi is selling the chargers in three colors, including black, sand, and desert rose. Each comes with a matching USB-C cable that's a meter long, but there is no USB-C power adapter included, so you will need to supply your own. Satechi says that the charger needs a 36W power adapter at a minimum to charge devices at the maximum speeds. Along with the USB-C cable and the charger, Satechi includes a little travel pouch so you can tuck the folded charger in a bag, backpack, or suitcase.

Bottom Line

At $100, the 3-in-1 OntheGo Charger from Satechi is reasonably priced for its compact size and its versatility. It can be used folded in multiple ways, and it provides reasonable overnight charging speeds for an ‌iPhone‌, plus fast charging for an Apple Watch. The price is competitive with similar travel chargers from notable brands, as it's cheaper than Belkin's $120 3-in-1 Travel Charger, and Mophie's $150 3-in-1 Travel Charger.

satechi onthego charger in use 2
I do wish that Satechi had included a USB-C power adapter. The 36W charger that it requires is a little bit bigger than what you'd get with a MacBook Air or an iPad, so it might not be a size that people just have on hand.

Given how small it folds up, this is a great option for those who are looking for a travel charger or even something to bring between work and home. The 2-in-1 model works the same, but it seems worth spending an extra $20 for the AirPods charger and the stand functionality unless you want something even more compact.

How to Buy

The OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger can be purchased from the Satechi website for $100. The 2-in-1 model is also available for $80.

Note: Satechi provided MacRumors with 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 OntheGo Chargers for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

