Nimble Wally Stretch Review: A Colorful Charger With a Retractable USB-C Cable

Last year, accessory maker Nimble came out with the Wally Stretch power adapters, and they've become some of my favorite charging options.



The Wally Stretch is available in 35W and 65W options, and it has an excellent design. It's a simple cube with prongs that fold down, a retractable USB-C cable, and an extra USB-C port. The 65W model that I tested is thicker than the comparable 70W Apple charger, but it's smaller in length and width.



Nimble's charger is just about two inches all around, and it looks like a block. While Nimble sells the 35W charger in black and the 65W charger in white, Apple offers 65W Wally Stretch in better colors. It comes in teal with a yellow accent and a gold-topped cable, along with deep purple with a pink accent and a silver-topped cable. I'm a big fan of any charger that's not your standard black or white, and I use the Wally Stretch chargers with my desktop power strip.



The retractable USB-C cable measures in at two feet, which is a great length for desktop use. It's also worked well for traveling between locations, and two feet seems to be an all-around useful length. Some people prefer much longer cables, and there aren't options with the Wally, which is a downside. There is, however, an extra USB-C port at the bottom where a longer cable can be plugged in if desired.



65W is enough for me to power even a 16-inch MacBook Pro when it's not under heavy load, and it's more than sufficient for my MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone. Even when charging two of the latter three devices at the same time, I get fast charging.



A retractable cable paired with an extra USB-C port all in a small package makes the Wally Stretch one of my most flexible power adapters. I would pick it over a standard Apple charger in all situations, and over many third-party chargers. The only situation where I reach for something else is when I need more than two ports or higher watts, but that doesn't happen too often. I think the only thing that would make the Wally Stretch better is an XL version with two retractable cables and 140W.



Nimble also makes power banks that I like a lot, again because they come in colors other than your standard black or white. The Nimble 10k Champ Portable Charger I tested is teal with yellow accents, and it has some design elements I've found useful.



It's small, and it tucks nicely into a pocket or a bag. It has a lanyard, which is a feature that I find surprisingly useful for a power bank. I can always track it down in my backpack, and I can put it around my wrist when I'm charging my iPhone with a short cable. I wouldn't have thought a lanyard would make a difference, but I have a decent selection of power banks, and I always pick the ones with the lanyard first when I need one.

The Nimble Champ is 3.4 inches long, 2.3 inches wide, and under an inch thick, plus it's lightweight at six ounces. There's a yellow button on the front that can be pressed to see remaining power level, which is reflected via four LED dots. That's standard for power banks, and it's fine. Some power banks have a little LED display that shows exact level, and I do prefer the more exact readout, but it's not a make-or-break feature.

There are two USB-C ports for charging an iOS device or for charging the power bank, and while it does come with an included USB-C cable, I wish it was a color-matched cable instead of a plain cable. A power bank designed to stand out with a bright color should have a cable that goes along with it, but I do understand the plain cable choice because it keeps costs lower. Nimble's power bank is $60, which makes it reasonably priced.



I have an Anker Nano power bank with a lanyard and a retractable cable and it is the one that I love the most. Nimble Champ is my second pick, just because I like integrated cables that don't require me to hunt down a cable and that don't result in excess cable I don't need. Nimble does actually have an updated version with a retractable cable and an exact readout of charging capacity, but it's more expensive at $80.

This is a 10K power bank, so it has enough power to charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max from 0 to 100 and then some, but it is limited to 20W fast charging. Apple's iPhone 17 models charge to 50 percent in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter, so you're not going to get maximum charging speeds with the Nimble Champ. I probably wouldn't choose the Nimble Champ in a situation where you need to optimize for the fastest possible charging for an ‌iPhone 17‌, but it's great if charging that's a bit slower isn't an issue.



Bottom Line

Nimble's Wally is a useful power adapter for everything from the Mac to the iPhone, and the retractable cable is super convenient. I'd definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a power adapter for desktop or travel use.

The Nimble Champ is a budget-friendly power bank that's brightly colored and slim enough to carry in a pocket. It's a good pick as long as you don't need the fastest USB-C charging.



How to Buy

Nimble's 65W Wally Chargers can be purchased from the Nimble website for $42, but you can get the colorful versions from Apple for $60. The 10K Nimble Champ Charger is $60 from Nimble or from Apple.