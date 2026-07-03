 Set a Custom EQ for Your AirPods in iOS 27 - MacRumors
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Set a Custom EQ for Your AirPods in iOS 27

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Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser owners have been able to adjust the audio frequency spectrum of their headphones for years, whereas AirPods owners have had to make do with Apple's default tuning. That's no longer the case in iOS 27, which adds a three-band equalizer to the AirPods settings screen.

airpods eq
It's worth noting that iOS has had an EQ setting for years – it's buried in Settings ➝ Apps ➝ Music, but it applies only to Apple Music playback, and works on any pair of headphones. In iOS 27, the new EQ is specifically tied to your AirPods, so it applies to everything you listen to. Your custom EQ profile also carries over to iPad and Mac when you pair your AirPods with them.

What You Need

Custom EQ requires Apple's H2 chip, so it supports AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2. Earlier models, including the original AirPods Max, aren't compatible with the feature.

You'll also need current AirPods beta firmware. If the Equalizer option described below doesn't appear, pair your AirPods with your iPhone, tap your AirPods in Settings, then tap AirPods Beta Updates and toggle on the beta updates option. Afterwards, put your AirPods in the case, connect the case to power, and leave it near your unlocked iPhone to let the latest beta firmware install quietly in the background. It shouldn't take more than half an hour.

How to Adjust Your AirPods EQ

  1. With your AirPods connected, open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Tap your AirPods at the top of the screen.
  3. Tap Audio & Routing.
  4. Tap Equalizer.
  5. Tap Custom, then drag the low, mid, and high points up or down.

settings
You should see a media playback control above the EQ showing the last thing you listened to, allowing you to hear how your adjustments sound in real time. Lows cover bass weight, mids carry vocals and most instruments, and highs handle treble detail and sibilance.

To undo your changes, simply tap Reset, or choose Recommended at the top to restore Apple's default profile. You'll find all the same options in iPadOS 27, as well as in macOS 27 Golden Gate (in System Settings).

iOS 27 and Apple's other upcoming software updates remain in public beta for now, with a general release expected sometime this September.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
This has been overdue for more than a decade on iOS, and exactly a full decade if thinking of AirPods specifically I suppose.

Thank goodness.

FINALLY
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
12 band individual EQ adjustment would have been better.

Maybe that will be a Pro Plus feature only for the H3 chip 🥲
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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