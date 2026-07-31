 iPhone 18e Rumored to Feature Increased RAM - MacRumors
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iPhone 18e Rumored to Feature Increased RAM

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iphone 17e notchThe lower-end iPhone 18e that Apple is expected to release by March 2027 will be equipped with 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 17e, according to analyst Jeff Pu.

9GB of RAM for the iPhone 18e was already rumored by another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month.

Tags: iPhone 18e, Jeff Pu

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Top Rated Comments

Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
22 minutes ago at 09:09 am
extra $100 for that gigabyte
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DBZmusicboy01
17 minutes ago at 09:13 am
iPhone Neo makes much more sense
Merge the useless E models with the regular 18’s
That would be way better. Takes up less resources that way and still have an affordable iPhone even if it starts at like $850
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Apple Intelligence is only for "pros".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Ethrem
30 minutes ago at 09:00 am
9GB is a joke.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
9 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Sounds like it will be renamed the iPhone $e
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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