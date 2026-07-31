iPhone 18e Rumored to Feature Increased RAM
The lower-end iPhone 18e that Apple is expected to release by March 2027 will be equipped with 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 17e, according to analyst Jeff Pu.
9GB of RAM for the iPhone 18e was already rumored by another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month.
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This year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be $250-$300 more expensive than existing iPhone 17 Pro models due to higher silicon and memory costs, an analyst claimed today.
According to an earnings note by Jeff Pu of GF Securities, higher 2nm silicon and DRAM/NAND costs could drive the price hikes, as Apple grapples with global component shortages owing to the AI infrastructure...
Apple plans to release a second-generation iPhone Air in the first quarter of 2027, according to Jeff Pu, an investment analyst who covers Apple.
In a research note with GF Securities today, Pu said the iPhone Air 2 will have the following five new features compared to the current model:The addition of a second 48-megapixel rear camera — an Ultra Wide lens to complement the existing Fusion ...
Apple is developing an all-new operating system that is essentially a mix of tvOS, watchOS, and iOS, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a report this week, he said the operating system will feature a grid of icons, widgets, and apps, along with customizable clock faces.
The new software platform is intended for Apple's long-rumored smart home hub. With built-in facial recognition,...