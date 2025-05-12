Remotely controlling the shutter on your iPhone's camera lets you include yourself in the photo while avoiding the limitations of a selfie. For example, it allows you to take a picture of a wider scene with you included in the frame, which is ideal for landscape shots or group photos. If your iPhone is on a tripod, taking the shot remotely also reduces the risk of camera shake. Here's how to do it – and you don't need an Apple Watch.

iphone12protriplelenscamera
There are more ways than one to take a picture on your iPhone remotely. If you have an Apple Watch, you can open the Camera Remote app that comes included. If you don't have an Apple Watch, skip to our Voice Control steps.

Control Your iPhone's Camera With Apple Watch

  1. Launch the Camera Remote app on your wrist.
  2. Position your iPhone to frame the shot you want to take.
  3. Tap the Shutter button on your Apple Watch screen.

camera remote
By default, the shot is taken after three seconds to give you time to move into position, but you can disable the time and control other settings including flash, and Live Photo by tapping the ellipsis (three dots) button. The menu that this calls up also lets you switch between the front and rear iPhone camera.

Use Voice Control to Take a Photo

If you don't have an Apple Watch, don't worry. You can also use Voice Control to remotely control the camera on your iPhone. That's because you can trigger the camera shutter with the volume buttons, which can also be controlled with your voice. Here's how it works.

  1. Launch the Settings app and tap Accessibility.
  2. Tap Voice Control.
  3. Turn on the switch next to Voice Control so it's in the green ON position. (You should see a Voice Control active symbol and a little orange dot icon at the top of the screen indicating that Voice Control is using the microphone.)
  4. Next, launch the Camera app and line up your shot.
  5. When you're ready, say "Turn up the volume," to activate the camera's shutter and take the picture.
  6. When you're finished, you can disable Voice Control by toggling the switch again in Settings.

settings

Final tip: If you're familiar with the Shortcuts app, you can find a shortcut in the Gallery called "Say Cheese" that lets you use Siri to control your iPhone's camera remotely. Once you've added it to your active shortcuts and given it permission to access your camera and microphone, you'll be able to take photos remotely by saying "Hey Siri, say cheese."

Tag: Photography

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article49 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article14 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article102 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article61 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

20th Anniversary iPhone Will Be Mostly Glass With All-Screen Design

Monday May 12, 2025 2:52 am PDT by
Apple will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X in 2027 by launching a mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the all-screen device will arrive later in 2027, suggesting a fall release. The model will be preceded by Apple's first foldable iPhone, claims the reporter....
Read Full Article53 comments
Mayday Calendar

Apple Acquisition Hints at Upgraded Calendar App on iOS 19 or Beyond

Friday May 9, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Apple acquired Canadian startup Mayday Labs in April 2024, according to a European Commission listing, spotted by French blog MacGeneration. The acquisition had not received widespread attention from tech publications until now. Apple is legally required to report certain acquisitions to the European Commission, under the terms of the EU's Digital Markets Act. Mayday Labs founder Jeremy...
Read Full Article73 comments