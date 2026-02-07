Thanks to Apple's Sound Recognition feature, the HomePod mini and second-generation HomePod can send you notifications when they recognize smoke or carbon monoxide alarm sounds. Keep reading to learn how it works.

HomePod 2 and Mini feature 1
With Sound Recognition, HomePod can detect the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm in your home, and alert you by sending a notification to your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

It's a neat addition if you don't own a smart detector, although Apple warns that the feature should not be relied upon "in circumstances where users may be harmed or injured," or in "high-risk or emergency situations."

The Sound Recognition feature is accessible in the Home app. If your Home system is connected to a smart camera, it will also display live video of your home, so you can see what's happening in real time.

Here's how to enable the feature. Note that Sound Recognition on HomePods requires Apple's updated Home app architecture that was introduced in 2022 as part of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.

  1. In the Home app, tap the ellipsis button (three dots) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  2. Tap Home Settings.
    home

  3. Tap Safety & Security ➝ Sound Recognition.
  4. Under "Sounds," make sure the Smoke & CO Alarm toggle is in the green ON position.
  5. Toggle on the switches next to the HomePod devices that you want to enable Sound Recognition for.
    home

That's all there is to it. Note that you can also access the Sound Recognition menu via the Home app's menu cards for individual HomePods.

Sound Recognition was first introduced on the iPhone in 2020 and can detect a wide variety of sounds on that device, including a doorbell, running water, a baby crying, a car horn, a door knock, a cat meowing or dog barking, and more.

Top Rated Comments

KD7IWP Avatar
KD7IWP
28 minutes ago at 08:32 am
I have 8 of the First Alert 1044370 hard-wired alarms ('https://www.firstalert.ca/ca/en/products/alarms/combo-smoke-carbon-monoxide-alarms/1044370-hardwired-smoke-and-carbon-monoxide-alarm-w-voice-location-1044370/') in my house and every time they have gone off, or I have tested them, no alert from my HomePod Mini or my HomePod 2.

Additionally, according to First Alert ('https://support.firstalert.com/s/article/Single-and-or-Multistation-UL-Ratings-for-Smoke-and-or-CO-detectors'), "Current First Alert smoke/CO combination alarms conform to both UL 217 and UL 2034 Standards."
Apple does not appear ('https://support.apple.com/en-ca/guide/homepod/apd1f1921722/homepod') to identify a particular standard that they use though, so I guess we're just hoping their sound identification models work.

Since all my alarms are interconnected, and they do not go off at the exact same time (there's a slight delay between them that makes more of an echo, or a "round" like we used to sing in elementary school) and they also talk in between the beeps, perhaps that's an issue.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TFrank2 Avatar
TFrank2
49 minutes ago at 08:12 am
I’ve had this enabled for ages and tried to test it a few times to no avail. Anyone here have any luck with it?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xboxphanatic Avatar
xboxphanatic
41 minutes ago at 08:20 am

I’ve had this enabled for ages and tried to test it a few times to no avail. Anyone here have any luck with it?
Yes, my family was out of town for a weekend about a month ago and we had this alert come in. I was able to check our HomeKit camera to verify the alarm was going off, so we called the fire department. They came to our house and inspected things. They were able to verify it was a false alarm because of some dust in an old alarm that I've now replaced. I was glad it ended up being a false alarm, but it made me thankful for the feature in the event of a real emergency.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

