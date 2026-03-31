Studio Display 2022 vs. Studio Display 2026 Buyer's Guide

Apple updated the Studio Display earlier this month, four years after the original launched. Here's how it compares to the original model.



The new model keeps the same $1,599 starting price, 27-inch 5K panel, and overall design, but brings a handful of small internal improvements: a newer chip, upgraded Thunderbolt connectivity, Desk View camera support, and improved bass. The display itself, a 60Hz LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness, is unchanged.

Our guide helps you to understand the differences between the two models, and answer the question of which of these two Studio Displays is best for you and whether it's worth upgrading. Here is everything that differs between the 2022 and 2026 Studio Display:

‌Studio Display‌ (2022) ‌Studio Display‌ (2026) A13 Bionic chip A19 chip 4GB RAM 8GB RAM 64GB internal storage 128GB internal storage One Thunderbolt 3 port (upstream, 96W host charging) Two Thunderbolt 5 ports (one upstream with 96W host charging, one downstream for accessories or daisy-chaining) Three USB-C ports Two USB-C ports 12MP Center Stage camera 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support Six-speaker sound system Six-speaker sound system with 30% deeper bass Standard Thunderbolt cable included Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable (1m) included Compatible with Intel and Apple silicon Macs Requires Apple silicon Mac (2020 or later)

For existing 2022 ‌Studio Display‌ owners, there is no general-purpose reason to upgrade. The panel is identical, the pass-through charging is the same 96W, and the practical day-to-day experience in front of both screens is the same. The Thunderbolt 5 ports are the only change that meaningfully affect how the display is used, and only if you need high-bandwidth peripherals or daisy-chaining. For everyone else, the update is not worth the cost of replacement.



For new buyers, the picture is a little more nuanced. At the same $1,599 starting price, the 2026 model is the obvious choice; it is simply the better-specified display for the same money and may last longer.

However, the 2022 ‌Studio Display‌ has been discontinued and stock is available at a discount from third-party retailers. Given how little changed between the two generations, the older model at a sufficiently lower price is a good purchase for most buyers, particularly if you have no need for Thunderbolt 5 or Desk View. The display panel itself is identical.

The compatibility constraint is also worth bearing in mind: The 2026 model requires an Apple silicon Mac, while the 2022 model works with Intel machines too. Apple stopped selling Intel Macs in 2023, so this will only affect a narrowing group, but it is a hard limitation if it applies to you.