M2 vs. M5 Vision Pro: 20+ Differences Compared

by

Apple recently refreshed its Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip, but how different is it from the original version? This guide lists all of the differences between the two models.

Vision Pro M5 Demo
While the latest model sees no hardware changes beyond the chip and the headband, the M5 chip unlocks a series of new capabilities for the Vision Pro, such as a higher refresh rate, more rendered pixels, and longer battery life.

The M5 Vision Pro isn't classified as a second-generation model, which reveals how incremental Apple sees the update over the original M2 version. Nevertheless, it refines the headset in specific ways. All of the differences between the two models are as follows:

Apple Vision Pro (2024) ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ (2025)
Apple ‌M2‌ chip Apple M5 chip
Made with TSMC's third-generation 5nm node (N5P) Made with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process (N3P)
Based on A15 Bionic chip from iPhone 13 (2021) Based on A19 Pro chip from iPhone 17 Pro (2025)
8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency cores) 10-core CPU (4 performance and 6 efficiency cores)
New GPU architecture
Integrated Neural Accelerator in every GPU core
Metal 4 developer APIs Metal 4 developer APIs with Tensor APIs to program GPU Neural Accelerators
Third-generation ray tracing engine
Hardware-accelerated mesh shading
Second-generation dynamic caching
LPDDR5 memory LPDDR5X memory
100 GB/s memory bandwidth 153 GB/s memory bandwidth
Support for AV1 decode
Dedicated display engine
10% more rendered pixels
Up to 100Hz refresh rate Up to 120Hz refresh rate
2–2.5 hours battery life 2.5–3 hours battery life
30W power adapter included 40W power adapter included
Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band included Counterweighted Dual Knit Band included
Weighs 600–650 grams (21.2–22.9 ounces) Weighs 750–800 grams (26.4–28.2 ounces)
Made in China Made in Vietnam
Released February 2024 Released October 2025
Started at $3,499 (£3,499 or €4,000) Starts at $3,499 (£3,199 or €3,700)

The new chip is dramatically more powerful and efficient, making the device tangibly faster at tasks that push multiple subsystems at once, such as creating spatial photos or loading widget-heavy environments. Latency is reduced and overall responsiveness improves enough to feel noticeable in daily use. While there aren't many workflows that can take full advantage of the M5 chip's capabilities, it provides considerable performance headroom and strengthens the headset's technical foundation for future versions of visionOS and third-party apps.

That said, the upgrade is still bound by the same cameras, sensors, and displays as the ‌M2‌ model. The new 120 Hz refresh rate and 10% increase in rendered pixels subtly enhance motion smoothness and realism, but they don't transform the experience. Battery life is also slightly better, yet none of these shifts make the ‌M2‌ version feel obsolete. The software remains identical across both models, and since the new Dual Knit Band is available separately, comfort is also not a differentiator.

For current owners, the decision to upgrade hinges on use-case. Developers, designers, or professionals who push the headset to its limits will appreciate the added headroom and smoother responsiveness. For everyone else—especially those who primarily use the Vision Pro for watching TV and movies, Mac Virtual Display, browsing, or light productivity—the ‌M2‌ version still delivers the same fundamental experience.

The ‌M2‌ model's secondary-market prices also change the equation. With no trade-in program and units now listed on eBay at substantially lower prices, the original Vision Pro has become a far more accessible entry point into Apple's spatial computing experience. That makes the M5 model the better option for new buyers who want the most longevity and headroom, but the ‌M2‌ model remains better value for those entering the platform for the first time or waiting for a larger generational leap.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:34 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store,...
Read Full Article48 comments
ios 26 1 slide to stop

iOS 26.1 Brings Back 2007 Feature in New Way

Friday October 31, 2025 1:40 pm PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a small but helpful change for iPhones, and it could prevent you from running late to something important. Specifically, when an alarm goes off in the Clock app, there is a new "slide to stop" control on the screen for turning off the alarm. On previous iOS 26 versions, there is simply a large "stop" button, which could be accidentally tapped. The new ...
Read Full Article70 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

New Version of Siri to 'Lean' on Google Gemini

Sunday November 2, 2025 6:06 am PST by
In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026. Apple is still planning to roll out its revamped version of Siri around March of next year. The release should be accompanied by the release of a new smart home display product with speaker-base and wall-mount options. A new Apple TV and HomePod...
Read Full Article205 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Likely Launching Soon

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day. The timing of the overnight...
Read Full Article123 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 With Liquid Glass Toggle, Slide to Stop Alarm, New Apple Intelligence Languages and More

Monday November 3, 2025 1:11 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.1 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article158 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday October 31, 2025 8:52 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far. Ove...
Read Full Article83 comments
Early Black Friday Deals 2

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

Sunday November 2, 2025 10:04 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article9 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Waiting for New Macs? Apple Just Shared Bad News

Friday October 31, 2025 7:32 am PDT by
Apple has just given a strong indication that it will not be releasing any additional new Macs for the remainder of the year. Apple's CFO Kevan Parekh dropped the hint during the company's earnings call on Thursday:On Mac, keep in mind, we expect to face a very difficult compare against the M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac launches in the year-ago quarter.Parekh essentially gave a heads up ...
Read Full Article115 comments