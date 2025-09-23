iPhone 17 Pro Colors Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

by

The iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max come in just three color options, so which should you choose?

iPhone 17 Pro Colors
With a new aluminum unibody design, glass cutout, two-tone design, and full-width camera plateau, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models look very different to their predecessors. Unlike previous years, there are no gray, black, or gold options for this year's iPhone lineup. The good news is that with just three options to choose from, making a decision should be a little easier.

You should also consider if you plan to use a case with your device and, if so, which one. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s large, full-width camera plateau stands out on most cases, exposing more of the device's color. Choosing a complimentary color should be your first priority.

Silver

Silver is the most classic, versatile, and timeless option, but also the most practical. The finish gives off a clean and bright look that pairs well with virtually any case or wallpaper, and it reflects light more than the other two, enhancing its neutrality.

The color is likely to age well since it goes well with any case and embodies Apple's most traditional colors. It is also the only finish of the three that pairs well with Apple's own clear case.

Unlike Cosmic Orange or Deep Blue, Silver minimizes the appearance of damage. When the anodized layer chips or scratches, the raw aluminum underneath is very close in tone, so imperfections blend in far better. For users who prioritize long-term durability of appearance, Silver is the most forgiving finish. It may not be as dramatic as Cosmic Orange or as sleek as Deep Blue, but it is the safest choice for maintaining a "like-new" look over years of use.

Choose Silver if you want a classic, neutral look that mitigates the signs of damage.

Deep Blue

Deep Blue is the most understated of the three colors, often appearing almost black until light strikes it to reveal the blue depth. If you normally choose a dark gray or black device, this will be the best choice.

It is sleek and modern, giving the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ a more professional aesthetic, but this sophistication comes at a cost. Scratches and chips on Deep Blue stand out sharply because the anodized finish contrasts heavily with the lighter silver aluminum beneath.

Early handling reports and durability tests suggest this model shows wear faster than the others, particularly on high-stress edges and corners of the camera plateau. Even micro-scratches from keys or coins in a pocket can be visible. Anyone using the device without a case should be prepared for noticeable damage.

Choose Deep Blue if you want a dark, stealthy, and professional look, but be willing to accept signs of wear and tear.

Cosmic Orange

Cosmic Orange is the standout shade in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ lineup, designed to be bold and attention-grabbing. It is the most distinctive ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ color, and the most likely to indicate that you have the latest generation device—there has never been an ‌iPhone‌ color option like it before.

The anodized aluminum frame and the raised camera plateau are coated in a deep orange finish, while the ceramic glass back takes on a slightly lighter hue, creating a subtle contrast between surfaces. In daylight it leans toward a warm amber, while in artificial lighting it shifts closer to a burnt metallic orange.

The finish tends to hide small scratches and light scuffs better than Deep Blue, since the raw aluminum beneath the anodized layer is not drastically different in tone. That said, chips along sharp edges—especially around the camera plateau—will still reveal bare metal if struck or scraped. The look is essentially more durable than Deep Blue, but less durable than Silver.

Choose Cosmic Orange if you want a bold, eye-catching look that is unique to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Friday September 19, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed. French blog Consomac also reported on this topic. The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black. Images Credit: Consoma ...
Read Full Article312 comments
iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

Monday September 22, 2025 12:44 pm PDT by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 26.1 today, just a week after launching iOS 26. iOS 26.1 mainly adds new languages to Apple Intelligence, but there are a few other features that are worth knowing about. New Apple Intelligence Languages Apple Intelligence is now available in Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese. AirPo...
Read Full Article99 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone Like 'Two Titanium iPhone Airs' Joined at the Hinge

Monday September 22, 2025 2:16 am PDT by
Next year's rumored foldable iPhone will showcase an ultra-thin design resembling "two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple's first foldable device will be "super thin and a design achievement," combining Apple's thinnest iPhone form factor with cutting-edge folding...
Read Full Article240 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

iOS 26.1 Adds New Apple Intelligence Languages and Expands AirPods Live Translation

Monday September 22, 2025 11:15 am PDT by
With iOS 26.1, Apple Intelligence is gaining support for additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese. Apple announced plans to expand the languages that can be used with Apple Intelligence last year, and now the added language support is here. Apple Intelligence is now available in the following...
Read Full Article66 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

Next Apple TV Expected to Launch This Year With These New Features

Monday September 22, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
The next Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors. Likely Features N1 Chip With Wi-Fi 7 Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the next Apple TV would be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro and Air N1 Feature

Some iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Users Experiencing Intermittent Wi-Fi Issue

Monday September 22, 2025 8:44 am PDT by
Apple's latest iPhone models launched on Friday, and some early adopters of the devices are experiencing intermittent Wi-Fi issues. Affected customers say Wi-Fi connectivity periodically cuts out on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, with hundreds of comments about the issue posted across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community over the...
Read Full Article171 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article68 comments