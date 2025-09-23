iPhone 17 Pro Colors Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

The iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max come in just three color options, so which should you choose?



With a new aluminum unibody design, glass cutout, two-tone design, and full-width camera plateau, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models look very different to their predecessors. Unlike previous years, there are no gray, black, or gold options for this year's iPhone lineup. The good news is that with just three options to choose from, making a decision should be a little easier.

You should also consider if you plan to use a case with your device and, if so, which one. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s large, full-width camera plateau stands out on most cases, exposing more of the device's color. Choosing a complimentary color should be your first priority.

Silver

Silver is the most classic, versatile, and timeless option, but also the most practical. The finish gives off a clean and bright look that pairs well with virtually any case or wallpaper, and it reflects light more than the other two, enhancing its neutrality.

The color is likely to age well since it goes well with any case and embodies Apple's most traditional colors. It is also the only finish of the three that pairs well with Apple's own clear case.

Unlike Cosmic Orange or Deep Blue, Silver minimizes the appearance of damage. When the anodized layer chips or scratches, the raw aluminum underneath is very close in tone, so imperfections blend in far better. For users who prioritize long-term durability of appearance, Silver is the most forgiving finish. It may not be as dramatic as Cosmic Orange or as sleek as Deep Blue, but it is the safest choice for maintaining a "like-new" look over years of use.

Choose Silver if you want a classic, neutral look that mitigates the signs of damage.

Deep Blue

Deep Blue is the most understated of the three colors, often appearing almost black until light strikes it to reveal the blue depth. If you normally choose a dark gray or black device, this will be the best choice.

It is sleek and modern, giving the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ a more professional aesthetic, but this sophistication comes at a cost. Scratches and chips on Deep Blue stand out sharply because the anodized finish contrasts heavily with the lighter silver aluminum beneath.

Early handling reports and durability tests suggest this model shows wear faster than the others, particularly on high-stress edges and corners of the camera plateau. Even micro-scratches from keys or coins in a pocket can be visible. Anyone using the device without a case should be prepared for noticeable damage.

Choose Deep Blue if you want a dark, stealthy, and professional look, but be willing to accept signs of wear and tear.

Cosmic Orange

Cosmic Orange is the standout shade in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ lineup, designed to be bold and attention-grabbing. It is the most distinctive ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ color, and the most likely to indicate that you have the latest generation device—there has never been an ‌iPhone‌ color option like it before.

The anodized aluminum frame and the raised camera plateau are coated in a deep orange finish, while the ceramic glass back takes on a slightly lighter hue, creating a subtle contrast between surfaces. In daylight it leans toward a warm amber, while in artificial lighting it shifts closer to a burnt metallic orange.

The finish tends to hide small scratches and light scuffs better than Deep Blue, since the raw aluminum beneath the anodized layer is not drastically different in tone. That said, chips along sharp edges—especially around the camera plateau—will still reveal bare metal if struck or scraped. The look is essentially more durable than Deep Blue, but less durable than Silver.

Choose Cosmic Orange if you want a bold, eye-catching look that is unique to the iPhone 17 Pro.