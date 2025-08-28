Apple Watch Ultra 3 Coming Soon: What to Expect

We have less than two weeks to go until Apple's September 9 "Awe Dropping" event, and it's finally time for the Apple Watch Ultra to get a refresh. Apple introduced a new color last year, but there was no new model, so it's due for an update.

apple watch ultra 2 purple
There are some useful new features in the works, which we've outlined below.

Design and Display

There aren't rumors of a redesign for the Apple Watch Ultra and it's still relatively new, but it does look like it's going to get an updated display.

Code in the iOS 26 beta hinted at a 422 x 514 pixel display for the Ultra 3, up from 410 x 502 in the Ultra 2. Since there's no rumors of a larger case, the bigger display could be due to a reduction in bezel size.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to have the biggest Apple Watch display to date.

Last year, Apple improved the Apple Watch Series 10 with an LTPO3 OLED display, and that technology will likely expand to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. When viewed at an angle, the Series 10 display is up to 40 percent brighter, and minimum brightness goes down to 1 nit for an improvement to the always-on display.

On the Series 10, the 1 nit brightness enables a second hand that updates even when the wrist is down when used with compatible watch faces.

Processor

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include an updated S11 chip, but the S11 is going to offer the same performance as the S9 and the S10 as it has the same underlying processor technology. Since the current Apple Watch Ultra uses the S9, there may not be much in the way of performance improvements.

While the chip is basically the same, the S11 could be smaller overall, allowing for more internal space to be dedicated to the battery and other components.

Satellite Connectivity

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be Apple's first watch with satellite connectivity, enabling an Emergency SOS feature that can be used when there's no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity available.

Given that the Apple Watch Ultra is targeted toward adventurers, it could be a particularly attractive feature for those who like to journey to remote areas.

If the Apple Watch Ultra 3 satellite connectivity mirrors what's available on the iPhone, wearers could also be able to send texts via satellite even in non-emergency situations.

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Apple has been working on blood pressure monitoring technology, and it could be ready to debut in 2025 Apple Watch models. It's still not yet clear if it's coming this year, but if it does, it will be more limited than standard blood pressure monitoring devices.

The feature won't provide specific systolic and diastolic readings, and it will instead track blood pressure trends and let the wearer know if hypertension is detected. Apple Watch users could then share that information with a healthcare professional for further investigation.

Hypertension often goes unnoticed until it cases serious damage, so by detecting early warning signs, the Apple Watch could be used preventatively.

Cellular Connectivity

Apple is planning to use 5G RedCap chips from MediaTek for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, enabling 5G connectivity for the first time. Current Apple Watch models are limited to LTE.

5G RedCap is a version of 5G that's designed specifically for wearable devices that don't need the speed and bandwidth of standard 5G networks, but it could bring improvements over LTE speeds.

Charging

The Apple Watch Series 10 uses a metal rear casing with a larger charging coil and an integrated antenna instead of a ceramic rear casing, and these changes may come to the Ultra 3.

The updated charging coil could allow the Apple Watch Ultra to charge much faster than before. The Series 10, for example, charges to 80 percent in a half hour, 15 minutes faster than the Series 9.

Launch Date

Apple will introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. From there, pre-orders could take place on Friday, September 12, and a launch could follow on Friday, September 19.

