AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 3 Buyer's Guide: Should You Upgrade?

by

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 offer the first redesign of the popular earbuds and add dedicated fitness features, but how do they compare to the previous generations and should you upgrade?

airpods pro 3 light blue
The AirPods Pro were introduced in 2019 as a high-end version of AirPods, offering a new design, touch-sensitive controls, and active noise cancellation (ANC). The second-generation improved ANC and introduced the H2 chip, Precision Finding, and much more. Apple refreshed it with USB-C a year later. This year, Apple debuted the third generation, featuring a new design and heart-rate monitoring. Each generation has added better sound quality and a range of new features.

The second-generation AirPods Pro have now been discontinued by Apple, but they can still be found for reduced prices at third-party resellers and second-hand. As such, some customers may be weighing up whether to purchase second-generation AirPods Pro for a reduced price or the third-generation version.

The different AirPods Pro generations many of their features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the second-generation AirPods Pro to save money? This breakdown also serves as a way to see all the differences that the new AirPods Pro bring to the table.

AirPods Pro
(2019)		 AirPods Pro 2
(Lightning, 2022)		 AirPods Pro 2
(USB-C, 2023)		 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌
(2025)
Optical IR sensors for in-ear detection Skin-detect sensors for in-ear detection Skin-detect sensors for in-ear detection Skin-detect sensors for in-ear detection
Refined earbud design
Three silicone ear tips (S, M, and L) Four silicone ear tips (XS, S, M, and L) Four silicone ear tips (XS, S, M, and L) Five silicone ear tips (XXS, XS, S, M, and L)
Force sensor controls Force sensors and touch controls for volume adjustment Force sensors and touch controls for volume adjustment Force sensors and touch controls for volume adjustment
Mechanical pairing button Mechanical pairing button Mechanical pairing button Capacitive pairing button
Lanyard loop Lanyard loop Lanyard loop
IPX4 sweat and water resistant earbuds IPX4 sweat and water resistant earbuds IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistant earbuds and charging case IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistant earbuds and charging case
H1 chip H2 chip H2 chip H2 chip
Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3
2.4GHz connectivity 2.4GHz connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity
Lossless audio with Vision Pro Lossless audio with Vision Pro
U1 chip in charging case U1 chip in charging case U2 chip in charging case
Precision Finding Precision Finding Precision Finding (1.5x further)
Active Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation (2x stronger) Active Noise Cancellation (2x stronger) Active Noise Cancellation (4x stronger)
Transparency Transparency and Adaptive Transparency Transparency and Adaptive Transparency Transparency and Adaptive Transparency
Hearing Test Hearing Test Hearing Test
Hearing Aid Hearing Aid Hearing Aid
Automatic Conversation Boost Automatic Conversation Boost Automatic Conversation Boost
Hearing Protection Hearing Protection Hearing Protection
Live Translation Live Translation Live Translation
Heart rate sensing during workouts
Lightning port Lightning port USB-C port USB-C port
Compatible with Apple Watch charger Compatible with Apple Watch charger Compatible with Apple Watch charger
Up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled Up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled Up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled Up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled
24 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case 30 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case 30 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case 24 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case

Overall, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ offer a relatively significant upgrade over the previous generation with valuable enhancements across the board, such as better fit, longer battery life, and improved dust and water resistance. Users who heavily use their AirPods Pro may be able to justify upgrading to the third-generation model due to the wide range of improvements, but this will not be the case for all existing users.

Those who recently purchased the AirPods Pro 2 may not be able to justify upgrading to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ at the current time, unless they particularly want features like enhanced ANC and heart-rate monitoring, or hope for a better fit. The AirPods Pro 2 continue to get new features such as Live Translation and share the same chip as the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌; they are still a solid device in 2025.

Users who purchased their AirPods Pro in 2022 or earlier will almost certainly see more of a reason to upgrade, especially if the batteries in their existing device have significantly degraded and they want to transition to USB-C. First-generation AirPods Pro users, in particular, should consider upgrading. These customers will certainly benefit from the plethora of refinements that the third-generation model offers.

If you've been interested in purchasing the AirPods Pro for a while, now is still a good time to pick up the second-generation model for a hefty discount. Likewise, it is worth bearing in mind that the AirPods Pro are among the most-commonly discounted Apple products, so check out our Apple Deals Roundup for significant savings.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro 3
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on iPhone Feature

Here's When iOS 26 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone [Update: Out Now!]

Monday September 15, 2025 12:00 am PDT by
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking! Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article121 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article83 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday September 15, 2025 5:45 am PDT by
Following three months of beta testing, iOS 26 was released today, September 15. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, and it is available to install via the Settings app, under General → Software Update. Below, we have highlighted eight new features included in iOS 26. Even more new features and changes are outlined in Apple's release notes for the update. Some of ...
Read Full Article145 comments
iphone 17 lineup

iPhone 17 Models Launch on September 19 With These New Features

Friday September 12, 2025 7:58 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping." The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes: iPhone 17 Display Changes The iPhone...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

Tuesday September 16, 2025 11:17 am PDT by
iOS 26 was finally released on Monday, but the software train never stops, and the first developer beta of iOS 26.1 will likely be released soon. iOS 18.1 was an anomaly, as the first developer beta of that version was released in late July last year, to allow for early testing of Apple Intelligence features. The first betas of iOS 15.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 17.1 were all released in the second ...
Read Full Article36 comments

Top Rated Comments

noobinator Avatar
noobinator
30 minutes ago at 07:46 am
I thought the case ended up actually being a bit larger than last gen APP?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C. Robert Avatar
C. Robert
29 minutes ago at 07:47 am
not a single reason to upgrade.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
47 minutes ago at 07:29 am
The AirPods Pro 3 look like a very minor upgrade over the Pro 2. Especially if you use ComplyFoam tips like I do as I'm sure a LOT of the ANC improvements are coming from the better seal. I noticed a significant upgrade over the standard tips when I swapped to ComplyFoam.

I'll hold onto my AirPod Pros 2 until they either break OR the AirPod Pros 4 comes along with a new H chip.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliamG Avatar
WilliamG
33 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Macrumors, why did you put AirPods Pro 3 have a smaller charging case? It’s larger.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am

Can you tell me more about ComplyFoam? I would like a better seal, comfort and fit in my ears so they won't slip out. I don't have that much of an issue with Apple's own tips, but it sounds like these are a must-buy to make my AirPods Pro 2 perfect
They are awesome. I’ve used them for over a decade now across different headphones. Best seal and they are extremely comfortable to wear.

I’d suggest buying them since they’re cheap enough and tying them out yourself.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NVDA Avatar
NVDA
38 minutes ago at 07:38 am

The AirPods Pro 3 look like a very minor upgrade over the Pro 2. Especially if you use ComplyFoam tips like I do as I'm sure a LOT of the ANC improvements are coming from the better seal. I noticed a significant upgrade over the standard tips when I swapped to ComplyFoam.

I'll hold onto my AirPod Pros 2 until they either break OR the AirPod Pros 4 comes along with a new H chip.
I switched to those foam tips earlier this year and they're a game changer. Didn't hear any of the crying babies on a 12 hour flight a couple weeks ago (or the engine). ANC only matters to me when I'm listening to music or watching a show/movie, and when the volume is set to high I can't hear anything around.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments