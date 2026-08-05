Apple Watch Ultra 3 Deals Return: Grab $99 Off Before They're Gone
Amazon today has a few deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. We did track these models at $149 off during Prime Day this year, but those discounts are long gone and Amazon's prices today are still solid second-best options for anyone who missed those sales in June.
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You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99 in Natural and Black color options, down from $799.00. There are also a few Milanese Loop models on sale for $799.99, down from $899.00.
We've collected some of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 models currently on sale on Amazon in the list below. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of August 10 for most of the watches, although Prime members should see same-day delivery in many locations.
- Black with Black Ocean Band - $699.99 ($99 off)
- Natural with Anchor Blue Ocean Band - $699.99 ($99 off)
- Natural with Blue/Bright Blue Trail Loop (M/L) - $699.97 ($99 off)
- Black with Black Milanese Loop (Large) - $799.99 ($99 off)
- Natural Milanese Loop (Large) - $799.99 ($99 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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