Apple Card Now Fast-Tracks Booking.com Perks With Just One Trip

Apple Card users now have a new benefit available to them at Booking.com, with users automatically being upgraded to Genius Level 2 after completing just one eligible stay or car rental rather than the usual standard of five bookings within a two-year period.



Genius is Booking.com's free loyalty program, with Level 2 unlocking a number of benefits including discounts of 10–15% on select stays and car rentals as well as free breakfast and/or room upgrades at select stays.

Booking.com has been a premier ‌Apple Card‌ partner for some time now, with users receiving enhanced 3% Daily Cash when booking stays and car rentals using ‌Apple Card‌ with Apple Pay, and users also receiving 2% in Booking.com Travel Credits.