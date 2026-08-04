 WhatsApp Adds '@ all' Mentions and Poll Upgrades to Group Chats - MacRumors
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WhatsApp Adds '@ all' Mentions and Poll Upgrades to Group Chats

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WhatsApp today announced a series of updates to group chats, including an "@all" mention feature, three new poll upgrades, and a faster way to spin off new groups from existing ones.

Whatsapp Feature
The most notable addition is @all, which lets a group member alert everyone in a chat at once instead of tagging people individually. WhatsApp says the feature is meant for important, time-sensitive messages, such as school or office closures, event deadlines, or last-minute changes to plans. In groups with more than 32 members, only admins can use @all. The mention will surface even in muted chats, though WhatsApp says users can mute @all specifically in their notification settings if they want to opt out.

Polls are also gaining three improvements. Poll creators can now set an end time that automatically locks voting once it passes, hide voter names so participants can respond without others seeing their choices, and edit a poll's question for up to 15 minutes after posting it to fix typos or add clarity.

WhatsApp is also simplifying group creation. A new "Create a similar group" option lets users start a new group chat populated with members from an existing one in a single tap, rather than adding participants one by one. WhatsApp suggests the feature for splitting off side conversations, such as planning a surprise party away from the group being surprised, or diving into a specific topic without cluttering the main chat.

Today's changes come as a continuation of updates introduced earlier this year, when WhatsApp added group message history, member tags, and event reminders. WhatsApp has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and over 3 billion globally.

Tag: WhatsApp

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Top Rated Comments

J
jsalicru
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am
yay! let's add the most abused/misused feature that Facebook has to other areas! Because there's nothing more than I hate than constantly being tagged @everyone when someone just wants unnecessary attention on their post
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
3 minutes ago at 07:12 am
They still won’t let users disable to stupid Llama bot though
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
danielsutton
6 minutes ago at 07:10 am

WhatsApp today announced a series of updates to group chats, including an "@All" mention feature, three new poll upgrades, and a faster way to spin off new groups from existing ones.



The most notable addition is @All, which lets a group member alert everyone in a chat at once instead of tagging people individually. WhatsApp says the feature is meant for important, time-sensitive messages, such as school or office closures, event deadlines, or last-minute changes to plans. In groups with more than 32 members, only admins can use @All. The mention will surface even in muted chats, though WhatsApp says users can mute @All specifically in their notification settings if they want to opt out.

Polls are also gaining three improvements. Poll creators can now set an end time that automatically locks voting once it passes, hide voter names so participants can respond without others seeing their choices, and edit a poll's question for up to 15 minutes after posting it to fix typos or add clarity.

WhatsApp is also simplifying group creation. A new "Create a similar group" option lets users start a new group chat populated with members from an existing one in a single tap, rather than adding participants one by one. WhatsApp suggests the feature for splitting off side conversations, such as planning a surprise party away from the group being surprised, or diving into a specific topic without cluttering the main chat.

Today's changes come as a continuation of updates introduced earlier this year ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/01/07/whatsapp-group-chats-three-new-features/'), when WhatsApp added group message history, member tags, and event reminders. WhatsApp has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and over 3 billion globally.

Article Link: WhatsApp Adds '@ all' Mentions and Poll Upgrades to Group Chats ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/08/04/whatsapp-adds-all-mentions-and-poll-upgrades/')
WhatsApp needs to add scheduled sending to all chats, it would be nice to schedule messages to be sent in advance. Apple Messages should also allow scheduling for RCS messages, not just iMessage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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