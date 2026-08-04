 Amazon Discounts New M4 iPad Air Models by Up to $69 - MacRumors
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Amazon Discounts New M4 iPad Air Models by Up to $69

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Amazon this week has brought back notable discounts on the M4 iPad Air, with a trio of markdowns on the tablet. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

m4 ipad air springNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $689.99, down from $749.00. You'll also find low prices on the 128GB and 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch tablet, both of which we're only tracking on Amazon.

$59 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $689.99

$69 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $879.99

$69 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $979.99

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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