Apple's Next CEO Adds Retired Hardware Executive to His Team

Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus is rehiring Laura Legros, a former vice president of hardware engineering who retired from Apple in 2022, reports Bloomberg.



Legros previously managed product delivery, development schedules, and coordination across engineering teams. Under Ternus, she will work across different parts of the company, and report directly to him.

According to Bloomberg, Legros was one of Ternus' most trusted deputies before she retired. She has presented at past Apple events, introducing the 2018 MacBook Air and the 2020 iPad Air.

As he prepares to take over, Ternus has been shadowing current CEO Tim Cook and leading executive meetings. He has met with company leaders to work on product plans, and has been spending time with Apple's design teams.

Ternus will take over as Apple CEO on September 1. Cook will remain at Apple as executive chairman to engage with policymakers around the world.