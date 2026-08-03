 Apple Acquiring Materials Science Company PlasmaSolve - MacRumors
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Apple Acquiring Materials Science Company PlasmaSolve

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Earlier this year, Apple informed the European Union that it had agreed to acquire certain assets and hire employees from PlasmaSolve, according to a notice published today on the European Commission's website.

plasmasolve

Apple Inc. ("Apple"), through a subsidiary, will acquire the entire issued share capital of PlasmaSolve s.r.o. ("PlasmaSolve") and offer employment to and hire certain PlasmaSolve employees. PlasmaSolve develops solutions, including a plasma simulation software, to design and optimize plasma-based manufacturing processes.

PlasmaSolve is a Czech materials science firm founded in 2016 that has focused on creating simulation software to assist manufacturers with various plasma-related technologies. The company's website remains active, and it outlines some of the grant funding it has received over the years related to its work.

PlasmaSolve's primary product was MatSight, a suite of apps intended to help manufacturers simulate the results of various vapor deposition processes for metals. Apple has used the technology for many years on a number of products, including on various iPhone models to create a durable thin film on the casing to minimize scratching and other damage.

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Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
27 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Apple sure seems to find small companies that do interesting things.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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