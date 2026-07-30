 FCC Bans New Foreign-Made Robot Vacuums, Threatening Future Matter and HomeKit Models - MacRumors
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FCC Bans New Foreign-Made Robot Vacuums, Threatening Future Matter and HomeKit Models

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The FCC this week banned all new "foreign-produced advanced robotic devices" because of an "unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States." The government says networked robotic systems lead to vulnerabilities that allow bad actors to control the devices and collect surveillance data from Americans.

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Advanced robotic devices are defined as software-controlled autonomous robots that can move, navigate obstacles, and have a sensor that can perceive the environment.

The ban isn't focused on just humanoid robots, and it includes robot vacuum cleaners too. Almost all robot vacuums are sold by companies located in China or are manufactured in China. Even Roomba maker iRobot, once a flagship American vacuum company, is now owned by a Chinese company after bankruptcy.

Companies are able to keep importing and selling robot vacuums already on the market, but new models will need to get approval from the government. As The Verge notes, getting approval requires a commitment to invest in U.S. manufacturing, but no investigation into security practices despite multiple mentions of national security concerns.

Future Matter-enabled smart vacuums that work with HomeKit from companies like Roborock and Ecovacs may not be able to be sold in the U.S., leaving few options for U.S. consumers unless the companies pledge to move manufacturing to the United States.

Along with robot vacuums, the FCC has banned new humanoid and quadruped robots, plus foreign-made power inverters.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Matter

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Top Rated Comments

K
KaliYoni
13 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Does this mean ICE is coming for my aibo???

"aibo! Hide in the attic!!"

https://electronics.sony.com/t/aibo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIBO
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikeyteh Avatar
mikeyteh
12 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

Another instance of the US being scared of China, but not being scared to fund Israel
One is an adversary, and the other is an ally. What kind of false equivalency is this? If there were evidence that Israel was generating consumer devices to spy on Americans, they should ban those as well, but should the U.S. not be concerned if technology is being sold into the country or could be that would allow a foreign adversary like China to spy on its citizens?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
18 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Another instance of the US being scared of China, but not being scared to fund Israel
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
timber
10 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Decisions like this really make difficult to not drop laughing every time the US Government complains about any type of foreign competition.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
cire1244
4 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
Was just saying yesterday how our Roborock was one of our best purchases. If I'm giving China intel on the layout of my home, it's worth it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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