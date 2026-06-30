Nanoleaf's New $80 Smart Ceiling Light Works With Matter and HomeKit

Nanoleaf today launched the Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light, an affordable Matter-compatible lighting product. With a dual-sided design, there's a main downlight and an upward backlight for a layered lighting glow. Each side can be controlled individually for bright light or an ambient lighting option.



The light has 196 LEDs inside, with up to 2600 lumens. White light ranges from 2200K to 6500K, supporting tones that change throughout the day to match natural light. Nanoleaf says it was built with RG0 Low Blue Light technology to reduce blue light hazard and eye strain.

There are 28 color zones, and millions of colors are supported for gradients. According to Nanoleaf, the Multicolor Ceiling Light has a Color Rendering Index of 95, offering "vivid-natural looking colors."

The light measures 13.8 inches, and it is 1.18 inches thick. It is a hard-wired light that's meant to be installed with a standard light switch, though it also works with the Nanoleaf Sense+ Wireless Smart Switch.

Nanoleaf's new light supports Matter over Wi-Fi, so it can connect to a HomeKit setup for use with Siri and the Home app. It also works with the Nanoleaf app, which offers hundreds of color scenes and support for music pairing. For multi-color lighting scenes with gradients, the Nanoleaf app is required because ‌HomeKit‌ doesn't support that.

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light can be purchased from Amazon.com or the Nanoleaf website for $80.