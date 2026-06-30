 Nanoleaf's New $80 Smart Ceiling Light Works With Matter and HomeKit - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Nanoleaf's New $80 Smart Ceiling Light Works With Matter and HomeKit

by

Nanoleaf today launched the Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light, an affordable Matter-compatible lighting product. With a dual-sided design, there's a main downlight and an upward backlight for a layered lighting glow. Each side can be controlled individually for bright light or an ambient lighting option.

nanoleaf ceiling light
The light has 196 LEDs inside, with up to 2600 lumens. White light ranges from 2200K to 6500K, supporting tones that change throughout the day to match natural light. Nanoleaf says it was built with RG0 Low Blue Light technology to reduce blue light hazard and eye strain.

There are 28 color zones, and millions of colors are supported for gradients. According to Nanoleaf, the Multicolor Ceiling Light has a Color Rendering Index of 95, offering "vivid-natural looking colors."

The light measures 13.8 inches, and it is 1.18 inches thick. It is a hard-wired light that's meant to be installed with a standard light switch, though it also works with the Nanoleaf Sense+ Wireless Smart Switch.

Nanoleaf's new light supports Matter over Wi-Fi, so it can connect to a HomeKit setup for use with Siri and the Home app. It also works with the Nanoleaf app, which offers hundreds of color scenes and support for music pairing. For multi-color lighting scenes with gradients, the Nanoleaf app is required because ‌HomeKit‌ doesn't support that.

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light can be purchased from Amazon.com or the Nanoleaf website for $80.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Nanoleaf

Popular Stories

Apple Acquires Award Winning App Play Feature

Apple Acquires Award-Winning App 'Play'

Monday June 29, 2026 7:39 am PDT by
In February, Apple notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring certain assets from and have the right to hire certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play. The notification was published on the European Commission's website this week, following a four-month waiting period. Play was a Mac and iPhone app that allowed designers ...
Read Full Article14 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata

Monday June 29, 2026 11:46 am PDT by
Apple is "concerned" about a recent data leak from Tata Electronics, one of its manufacturing partners in India, reports Reuters. Tata Electronics was the target of a cyberattack, with confidential Apple documents stolen and shared on the dark web. Hackers were able to steal information about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, including a list of suppliers, parts, and images of the...
Read Full Article63 comments
Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 18 Pro is Just a Few Months Away With These 10 New Features

Monday June 29, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
The next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now just a few months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable "iPhone Ultra" in the first half of September, and the devices should be released in the second half of the month. The regular iPhone 18, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and a...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

ClaraStahlbaum Avatar
ClaraStahlbaum
13 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
Why would I want a "Smart light" over one I can simply turn on and off with a simple switch?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
19 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
Nanoleaf makes some of the lowest quality lighting gear I’ve ever used. I have had their canvas panels, triangles, and essentials and ALL of them have died.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments