Amazon Files for 5,105-Satellite Network That Will Power iPhone Satellite Features

Amazon is planning to deploy up to 5,105 low Earth orbit satellites that will use Globalstar spectrum to provide voice, data, messaging, and emergency services to devices like the iPhone. Amazon's project is expected to improve existing iPhone satellite features and support new features.



Apple uses Globalstar for the satellite features on the iPhone and Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Amazon is in the process of acquiring the company. Apple and Amazon have worked out a deal that will see Globalstar operating alongside Amazon's Leo satellite network, with Globalstar and Amazon Leo powering future satellite services for Apple.

Amazon's proposed 5,105-satellite constellation will allow devices to have satellite-based cellular service in areas where a cell tower is unavailable. Amazon says the system will give customers improved speed and throughput, and it will be able to reach any compatible mobile device with a satellite-capable chipset. Amazon specifically highlights its Apple partnership in its blog post announcing the satellite plan.



Amazon Leo already announced an agreement with Apple to power satellite services for supported iPhone and Apple Watch models—including Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite—and to collaborate with Apple on future satellite services using the expanded network.

Amazon plans to deploy five orbital shells meant to reach different parts of the planet. Three will cover heavily populated areas, while others will extend service toward polar areas. Amazon has filed an application with the FCC for the system, and is awaiting approval. Amazon expects to deploy satellites starting in 2028, with the Globalstar merger set to close in 2027 after it receives regulatory approval.