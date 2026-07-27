Pocket Casts Now Available on Apple TV

Starting today, the popular podcast platform Pocket Casts is available on all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. The app was already available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

"Your podcasts, your Up Next, your place in every episode, right on the screen in front of you," said Pocket Casts, in a blog post. "Start something on your phone at the bus stop. Finish it on the couch that night, exactly where you left it. Nothing to re-find. Nothing to sync by hand."