WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Message Bubbles for iOS
WhatsApp is rolling out a new design for message bubbles on iOS, reports WaBetaInfo. The platform's message bubbles are rounder than before with a softer shape – similar to iMessage – while shared media files appear without the original borders, giving them a cleaner look.
The message bubble update follows several Liquid Glass-based design changes that came to WhatsApp's chat interface on iPhone and iPad last month.
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WhatsApp appears to be introducing a new visual indicator that shows when a contact is online, according to WaBetaInfo.
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