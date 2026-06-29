WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve a Username

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is now allowing users to reserve usernames ahead of plans to launch username-based messaging. Right now, WhatsApp uses a person's phone number as an identifier, but usernames will allow people to interact without having to exchange personal information.



Username reservations are rolling out starting this week, and not all users will have access to the reservation system right away. WhatsApp is sending a notification when a username can be reserved. Usernames are optional, and once access has been granted, a username can be selected by going to Settings > Account > Username. Usernames can be 3 to 35 characters in length.

There are over three billion people on WhatsApp, and the company says it is opening up reservations early so "everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them." WhatsApp suggests users choose a unique name only contacts would know.

Creators, small businesses, and organizations have the option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp. Users who have a username on Instagram or Facebook can claim the same username on WhatsApp by choosing the Use Instagram username or Use Facebook username option, as long as it isn't already taken.

WhatsApp has no directory of usernames to browse, and no username discovery suggestions. People will need to know a WhatsApp user's exact username to send a message, plus there is an optional username key that adds extra spam protection.

Usernames will roll out gradually over the next few months. Once live, an account with a username set will no longer reveal a phone number when messaging a person or a business for the first time.