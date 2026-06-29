 WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve a Username - MacRumors
Skip to Content

WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve a Username

by

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is now allowing users to reserve usernames ahead of plans to launch username-based messaging. Right now, WhatsApp uses a person's phone number as an identifier, but usernames will allow people to interact without having to exchange personal information.

Whatsapp Feature
Username reservations are rolling out starting this week, and not all users will have access to the reservation system right away. WhatsApp is sending a notification when a username can be reserved. Usernames are optional, and once access has been granted, a username can be selected by going to Settings > Account > Username. Usernames can be 3 to 35 characters in length.

There are over three billion people on WhatsApp, and the company says it is opening up reservations early so "everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them." WhatsApp suggests users choose a unique name only contacts would know.

Creators, small businesses, and organizations have the option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp. Users who have a username on Instagram or Facebook can claim the same username on WhatsApp by choosing the Use Instagram username or Use Facebook username option, as long as it isn't already taken.

WhatsApp has no directory of usernames to browse, and no username discovery suggestions. People will need to know a WhatsApp user's exact username to send a message, plus there is an optional username key that adds extra spam protection.

Usernames will roll out gradually over the next few months. Once live, an account with a username set will no longer reveal a phone number when messaging a person or a business for the first time.

Tag: WhatsApp

Popular Stories

Whatsapp Feature

These Older iPhones Will Need an Update to Keep Running WhatsApp

Thursday June 11, 2026 3:36 am PDT by
Some older iPhone models will need a software update to keep running WhatsApp from the end of November 2026, after Meta confirmed it is raising the app's minimum system requirements. From November 30, WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or later, up from the current requirement of iOS 15.1. The models affected are the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone...
Read Full Article19 comments
Instagram Feature 2

Instagram and WhatsApp Down Today on iPhone [Updated]

Monday June 1, 2026 12:01 am PDT by
Meta platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger are currently experiencing issues for some users around the world. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger are down or loading intermittently for some users across devices like the iPhone and the web. In addition, some affected users are receiving an unexpected error when attempting to log in. The outages have been ...
Read Full Article5 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Working on View-Once Text Messages for iPhone

Wednesday June 17, 2026 1:48 am PDT by
WhatsApp is working on a way to let users send text messages that can only be viewed once, similar to the feature already available for photos, videos, and voice notes. According to WABetaInfo, after typing a message in the chat bar, users will be able to select a new "Send as view once" option by long-pressing the Send button. When the message is sent, the recipient will be able to open the ...
Read Full Article41 comments