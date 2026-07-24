 Unpatchable iPhone 11 Exploit Sparks Legal Battle - MacRumors
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Unpatchable iPhone 11 Exploit Sparks Legal Battle

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Last month, cybersecurity research firm Paradigm Shift published details about a boot ROM vulnerability affecting Apple's A12 and A13 chips, but it has since removed the blog post after being sued by digital forensics firm Magnet Forensics.

iPhone 11 Pro Feature Green
In a complaint filed in Georgia federal court this month, Magnet Forensics alleged that the security vulnerability revealed by Paradigm Shift was substantially the same as the one its former employee Mario Del Gaudio worked on before joining Paradigm Shift. Accordingly, Magnet Forensics alleged that Del Gaudio exposed its trade secrets.

Apple's A12 and A13 chips power the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 series, along with select other devices. A boot ROM vulnerability cannot be patched with an iOS update, as it involves code permanently embedded in the chip's read-only memory.

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Top Rated Comments

EugW Avatar
EugW
23 minutes ago at 08:17 am

The iPhone 11 came out in what, 2019? That's 7 years ago. Who cares?
As of mid 2026, it is estimated that about 1/5 to 1/4 of all iPhones in active use are actually iPhone 11 series and earlier.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
AAPLbuyback
40 minutes ago at 08:00 am
What a colossal waste of time for everyone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
17 minutes ago at 08:23 am

The iPhone 11 came out in what, 2019? That's 7 years ago. Who cares?
A lot of people buy used phones. And most people don't upgrade their phones every year. Especially in countries and communities where abusive state actors might want to purchase vulnerabilities to spy on people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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