 Anthropic's New Claude Opus 5 Nearly Matches Flagship Fable 5 at Half the Cost - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Anthropic's New Claude Opus 5 Nearly Matches Flagship Fable 5 at Half the Cost

by

Anthropic today introduced Claude Opus 5, an upgrade to Opus 4.8. Anthropic says Opus 5 was built for daily use, and it offers near Fable 5 performance at half the price. Fable 5 is Anthropic's most capable publicly available model.

claude opus 5
Opus 5 scores higher than Opus 4.8 on multiple benchmarked tasks, including agentic coding, novel problem solving, knowledge work, computer use, and multidisciplinary reasoning. It is a "meaningful improvement" over Opus 4.8 for scientific research, and it can produce better visual outputs.

Anthropic says the new model "provides greatly improved performance for the same cost" as Opus 4.8. Opus 5 is better at verifying its work and iterating until it completes a task. It is close to Mythos 5 at finding cybersecurity vulnerabilities, but it was not trained on cyber tasks and it remains "substantially behind" Mythos 5 on exploitation. Mythos 5 is Fable 5 with some safeguards removed. It is limited to a small number of organizations, mostly cyberdefenders and infrastructure providers because of its capability at finding and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Opus 5 is available on all platforms. It is the new default model on Claude Max and the strongest model available on Claude Pro. It is priced at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens, which is the same as Opus 4.8. Fast mode is also available, running at 2.5x the default speed for twice the base price.

Tag: Anthropic

Popular Stories

anthropic claude sonnet 5

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 5 With Near-Opus Performance at a Lower Price

Tuesday June 30, 2026 2:35 pm PDT by
Anthropic today introduced Claude Sonnet 5, a more affordable model that narrows the gap between Sonnet and Opus. Anthropic says Claude Sonnet 5 is its most agentic Sonnet model to date, able to make plans, use tools like browsers and terminals, and run autonomously. Opus models have better agentic capabilities, but they're more expensive than Sonnet models. Sonnet 5's performance is similar ...
Read Full Article35 comments
claude fable 5

Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 Available Again After U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Wednesday July 1, 2026 4:35 pm PDT by
Anthropic's Fable 5 model is once again available for use, the company said today. Claude users are now seeing the option to use Fable 5, with Anthropic rolling out an in-app message. Through July 7, eligible Claude subscribers can use up to 50 percent of their plan's weekly usage limit on Fable 5. After hitting that limit, Fable 5 use will require credits. After July 7, Fable will be...
Read Full Article19 comments
anthopic claude

Claude Cowork Expands to iPhone and the Web

Tuesday July 7, 2026 1:05 pm PDT by
Anthropic today said it is bringing Claude Cowork to mobile and the web, with beta access rolling out to Max users first. Claude Cowork is a feature that lets Claude access local files and connected tools, then autonomously complete tasks on your behalf. Claude Cowork tasks can now be started and monitored on the web, desktop, and Claude mobile apps. Claude is able to work in the background...
Read Full Article20 comments