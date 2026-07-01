Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 Available Again After U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic's Fable 5 model is once again available for use, the company said today. Claude users are now seeing the option to use Fable 5, with Anthropic rolling out an in-app message.



Through July 7, eligible Claude subscribers can use up to 50 percent of their plan's weekly usage limit on Fable 5. After hitting that limit, Fable 5 use will require credits. After July 7, Fable will be available through usage credits.

Fable 5 is Anthropic's first Mythos-class model that's available for the public, and it first came out on June 9. Fable 5's capabilities exceed those of any model it has made generally available, and it has demonstrated "exceptional performance" for software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and more. It outperforms Opus models on longer, more complex tasks. Fable 5 can work autonomously for longer than any prior Claude model.

Though Anthropic released Fable 5 with conservative safeguards to prevent misuse, the Trump administration applied export controls to the model, forcing Anthropic to restrict access to foreign nationals. Anthropic had no way of verifying the nationality of people using its models, so it had to suspend access to Fable 5. At the same time, Anthropic also had to restrict access to Mythos 5, the next model in its Project Glasswing initiative for major companies and federal agencies seeking help defending critical infrastructure.

The order came after Amazon researchers found a prompt able to bypass Fable's safeguards, and the model found software vulnerabilities. Anthropic investigated and discovered that older models and models from competing companies could also locate the same vulnerabilities. Anthropic ended up shipping a new classifier that blocks the technique in more than 99 percent of cases.

Fable 5 is available for Pro, Max, Team, and select Enterprise plans. Anthropic has also restored Mythos 5 access for U.S. organizations that are part of Project Glasswing.

Anthropic says that it is deepening its cooperation with the U.S. government on new pre-release testing, information sharing, and research collaboration.