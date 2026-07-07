Claude Cowork Expands to iPhone and the Web

Anthropic today said it is bringing Claude Cowork to mobile and the web, with beta access rolling out to Max users first. Claude Cowork is a feature that lets Claude access local files and connected tools, then autonomously complete tasks on your behalf.

Claude Cowork tasks can now be started and monitored on the web, desktop, and Claude mobile apps. Claude is able to work in the background in the cloud even when no device is online, sending an alert when it needs permission to move forward with a task.

Anthropic says the desktop is still the best place for the full Cowork experience because it gives Claude access to local files and a browser, but those who were unable to install a desktop app can now use Cowork.

Claude chat and Cowork have also been combined into a single view on the web and desktop and are no longer separate tabs.

As part of the expansion to mobile, Anthropic is extending doubled Cowork usage limits through August 5.