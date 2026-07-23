 You Can Now Recover Your Google Account With a Selfie Video - MacRumors
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You Can Now Recover Your Google Account With a Selfie Video

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Google today introduced a new selfie sign-in option for Google Account recovery. It offers an alternative way for Google users to access their accounts alongside passkeys, recovery contacts, and other entry methods.

google selfie video
To create a selfie video, you look at your device's camera and then follow Google's instructions to complete a series of head movements to capture multiple angles. The video is saved to your account and can be used later if you need access.

Google recommends users have multiple sign-in methods set up to avoid losing access to an account. With selfie video, you can take a selfie to get access to your account if you don't have access to your email address or a trusted device. Google compares your new selfie video to the one saved to the account to grant access. Multiple layers of security are meant to prevent impersonation attempts like AI-generated photos and videos.

Google says selfie videos are encrypted and stored securely, and are only used for helping you sign in to your account, unless you opt to "share it for additional purposes." Videos can be deleted anytime.

Selfie videos were previously tested in Brazil. The feature is designed for Google Accounts only, and does not work for Workspace accounts, children's accounts, or accounts enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program.

Tag: Google

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Top Rated Comments

swm Avatar
swm
13 minutes ago at 03:02 am
correction:

you can now link your personal image and potentially a video recording of your facial gestures to your google account so they can process it in their other systems/services and figure out a way how they could potentially monetise it, unless you haven't done so already.
let the free training data flow in.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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