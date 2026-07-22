 Apple Store App Getting AI Shopping Assistant - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Store App Getting AI Shopping Assistant

by

Apple's privacy policy for the Apple Store app suggests it will soon get a virtual shopping assistant to help users decide what to purchase.

Apple Store App Liquid Glass Feature
The app will have a chat interface where users can ask questions about Apple products, with Apple using data like account information, device identifiers, chat information, carrier information, and location data to offer a personalized experience. Transcripts of chats are saved for later reference.

Apple says that information is sent to its "partners" to help Apple provide a conversational response, which suggests Apple might be using a third-party AI model for the virtual assistant.

Where the Apple Store app virtual shopping assistant is available, Apple collects and stores your account information, device identifiers, carrier information, chat information, and where enabled, location data to personalize the chat experience, provide relevant responses, and if you opt in, to improve the virtual shopping assistant. Before sharing the chat with our partners, Apple scrubs personal identifiers from it. These partners will use this information only to help Apple to provide a conversational response. Apple will save these transcripts to make them available when you return to the Apple Store app, for our business analytics, and if you opt in, to improve the virtual shopping assistant.

The virtual shopping assistant interface is not live in the ‌Apple Store‌ app yet, though it is possible Apple is testing the feature with some users. Apple also added a virtual assistant to its Apple Support app, but that feature still hasn't rolled out to everyone.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

Apple Store Logo

Apple Store in Ann Arbor, Michigan is Moving Soon

Wednesday June 24, 2026 7:15 am PDT by
Apple's retail store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a larger space at the mall as early as the end of July, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Simon Property Group has been redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at the Briarwood Mall, and previous reports have indicated that Apple will be moving its store to this new mixed-use...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple store down feature

Apple's Online Store Is Down

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's online store has gone down with the message "We'll be right back," for reasons that are currently unclear. The change could be due to the launch of Apple's 2026 "Back to School" program, impending price increases, or the launch of new devices. Apple's annual Back to School promotion for the U.S. and Canada is widely expected to launch any day now, since it still hasn't gone live...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple price hike

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article1082 comments