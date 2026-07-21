iOS 26.6 Prepares Your iPhone for iOS 27
iOS 27 includes a rebuilt search architecture for Siri AI. As a result, iPhones running the iOS 27 beta go through a re-indexing process that can take many days to be completed, but iOS 26.6 should help to speed things up for users who skip the beta.
iOS 26.6 "optimizes the Spotlight index to prepare for iOS 27," according to Apple's release notes for the update, which will likely be released next week. iOS 26.6 also fixes various bugs and security vulnerabilities.
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It is now mid-July, and that means the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now just two months away. The devices are expected to look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there will still be many year-over-year changes, with rumored features including a smaller Dynamic Island, 5G via satellite, and more.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, ...
While the monthly and annual prices of AppleCare+ plans for Macs and iPads received a slight increase this week, AppleCare One continues to start at $19.99 per month in the U.S., making the multi-device plan even more valuable.
Launched in July 2025, AppleCare One allows you to cover up to three devices as part of a single subscription for $19.99 per month, and additional devices can be...
After raising prices on all Macs and iPads worldwide last month, Apple increased prices on more products and services on Friday.
Apple has raised prices on Apple Music and Apple One plans around the world, iCloud+ plans in eight countries, and on iPhone models in Japan.Apple Music Now Costs $11.99 as Apple Increases Subscription Prices
Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in 8 Countries
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