iOS 26.6 Prepares Your iPhone for iOS 27

iOS 27 includes a rebuilt search architecture for Siri AI. As a result, iPhones running the iOS 27 beta go through a re-indexing process that can take many days to be completed, but iOS 26.6 should help to speed things up for users who skip the beta.

iOS 26.6 "optimizes the Spotlight index to prepare for iOS 27," according to Apple's release notes for the update, which will likely be released next week. iOS 26.6 also fixes various bugs and security vulnerabilities.