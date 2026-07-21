Apple Invites App Updated With Two New Features

Apple Invites was updated today with two minor features related to RSVPing to an invite: hosts and guests can now react with emoji when someone replies to an event, and a confetti animation now appears when guests reply.



Version 1.10 of the app also contains bug fixes and performance improvements, according to Apple. The update is available now in the App Store.

Released for the iPhone in February 2025, the Apple Invites app makes it easy to invite people to events, such as birthday parties and baby showers. The ability to create an event in the app requires subscribing to an iCloud+ plan with at least 50GB of storage, but anyone who receives an event link can RSVP for free on any device.