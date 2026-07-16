Apple Sued Over Reported 'Hide My Email' Flaw
Apple this week was sued over a reported "Hide My Email" flaw that could expose a user's real email address. The proposed class action lawsuit alleges that Apple violated California's false advertising law and other consumer protection statutes by knowingly offering a feature that does not work as advertised.
A security researcher disclosed the apparent "Hide My Email" vulnerability to Apple in June 2025, but there are no known instances of it being exploited, as the steps involved have not been shared with the public as a precaution.
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A class action lawsuit accusing Apple of overcharging U.K. iCloud users has been certified to go ahead, putting the £3 billion ($3.9 billion) claim on track for a trial in October 2028.
According to BBC News, the Competition Appeal Tribunal cleared consumer group Which? to bring the case on behalf of an estimated 40 million U.K. iPhone and iPad owners, each of whom could receive up to £77...
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear Apple's appeal against the contempt ruling that forced it to change its App Store linking rules, reports Reuters.
In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the court's decision was welcome news.
This is an important question of law and we are pleased the Supreme Court will hear our case.
Apple asked the Supreme Court to review the decision...
Jon Prosser today responded to Apple's lawsuit over iOS 26 leaks, with the YouTuber placing much of the blame on his acquaintance Michael Ramacciotti.
As a refresher, Apple sued Prosser and Ramacciotti in July 2025 over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets. Apple alleged that the duo coordinated to break into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone, in order ...