Apple Sued Over Reported 'Hide My Email' Flaw

Apple this week was sued over a reported "Hide My Email" flaw that could expose a user's real email address. The proposed class action lawsuit alleges that Apple violated California's false advertising law and other consumer protection statutes by knowingly offering a feature that does not work as advertised.

A security researcher disclosed the apparent "Hide My Email" vulnerability to Apple in June 2025, but there are no known instances of it being exploited, as the steps involved have not been shared with the public as a precaution.