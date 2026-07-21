Apple Reportedly Planning to Wind Down 'iPhone Upgrade Program'

After launching a new "Apple Upgrade" program next week, Apple plans to stop accepting new iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

It remains to be seen if existing iPhone Upgrade Program members will be able to remain enrolled in the program beyond their current terms, or if they will be migrated to the Apple Upgrade program at some point. One key difference, according to the report: Apple Upgrade will not bundle in AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage, which should result in a lower monthly payment. AppleCare+ will remain available separately, with upfront, annual, and monthly payment options available.